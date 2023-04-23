Tourists flock to the tourist spots of Kamalganj

From Sajidur Rahman Saju, Kamalganj (Moulvibazar):(12 hours ago) Sunday, April 23, 2023, 4:34 PMTourists flocked to the tourist spots of Kamalganj during the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday. About 3,500 tourists entered Lauachhara National Park in Kamalganj on Eid day on Saturday. The revenue of the forest department due to the entrance fee is more than one and a half lakh rupees.Afzal Hossain, Office Assistant of the Management Committee with Lauachhara, said that on the day of Eid, the revenue from the entry fee to the park was Tk 168,000. Seeing the gathering of people this afternoon, he said that the revenue income will increase today compared to yesterday.On the day of Eid, not only Lauachhara National Park, Madhavpur Lake, Hamham Waterfall and other tourist centers of the upazila were crowded. Like the day of Eid, on the second day of Eid, all the tourist spots of the upazila, including the Lauachhara National Park of Kamalganj, were full of tourists of all ages.After the first downpour of the season with the gusty wind in the morning, as the sun came out, the sound box-mic and the sound box were heard from all around. As the day progressed, the queue of vehicles carrying tourists to Lauachhra and Madhavpur Lakes increased. They got down from the car and entered inside after collecting the tickets. There was a long line in front of the ticket counter. Everyone is going inside with fixed-price tickets.Many people are walking around in groups, taking pictures. Apart from the people of Sylhet region, tourists from different parts of the country including Dhaka, and Chittagong visited the scenic spots including Lauachhara National Park in Kamalganj. There is a presence of foreign tourists. Those who have come to travel with their families are trying to get acquainted with nature by going around with eco-tourist guides.And the people who come in groups are framed in the picture with joy and happiness. Members of the tourist police were on duty to protect them. Tourist police were stationed inside and outside the forest.Sadhan Biswas, who was visiting with his family from the Chougacha area of Ashulia in Savar, said it was good to see the green forest.Sanjay Chakraborty, OC of Kamalganj police station said, 'In addition to the tourist police, the police patrol team is on the ground in all the tourist centers of Kamalganj upazila for the safety of tourists and to avoid all kinds of unpleasant incidents. Kamalganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sifat Uddin said the Upzella administration is monitoring the safety of tourists all the time.