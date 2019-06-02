Tourist visits Yadong town in Doklam, Tibet amid border tension, how is the situation in this border town

beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 32,948
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Tourist visits Yadong town in Doklam, Tibet amid border tension, many places are closed off, very few tourists and local business is in doldrums
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Wuhan tops Chinese tourists’ domestic destination wish list, but very few are actually visiting
|China & Far East
|19
|Xi visits an Ancient Town and tourists ask him where his wife is...
|China & Far East
|5
|Number of Foreign Tourists Visiting Iran Rising
|Iranian Defence Forum
|0
|Number of Pakistani tourists visiting India fall sharply over three years
|Pakistan Tourism
|17
|Siachen Glacier is now open for tourists to visit: Indian defence minister
|Central & South Asia
|5
|Over 31 million tourists visit Turkey in first 8 months
|Turkish Defence Forum
|3
|3 must-visit tourist attractions in Baluchistan
|Pakistan Tourism
|3
|2 Million + Tourists visited Northern areas of Pakistan alone: Atif Khan(Tourism Minister)
|Pakistan Tourism
|1
|Wen and the Ministry of Tourism to remind Chinese tourists # recent cautious visit Mei Guo tourism #
|China & Far East
|2
|150 million tourists visited Xinjiang in 2018 , a whopping over 40% increase
|China & Far East
|17