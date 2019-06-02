What's new

Tourist visits Yadong town in Doklam, Tibet amid border tension, how is the situation in this border town

Yadong county is like a nail wedged inside India and Bhutan.

A stand-off between the armed forces of India and China following an attempt by China to extend a road from Yadong further southward on the Doklam plateau
 
Place Of Space said:
The living standard seems higher than in Mumbai. Clean street, well decorated buildings.
Click to expand...
Not "seems" but is ... Yadong looks cleaner than Mumbai will be in a thousand years.
8888888888888 said:
Need to have a road from Yadong to Bhutan.
Click to expand...
The problem is Bhutan can't allow it because they are a protectorate of India ... so it would basically be a road to nowhere.
 
Figaro said:
Not "seems" but is ... Yadong looks cleaner than Mumbai will be in a thousand years.

The problem is Bhutan can't allow it because they are a protectorate of India ... so it would basically be a road to nowhere.
Click to expand...
Trails if that is the case. Better than nothing.
 
