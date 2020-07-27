Tourist swears at Indian policeman asking her to wear a face mask

What's new

A tourist in Uttarakhand, India, told a police officer she didn't 'give a f***' when given a spot fine for not wearing any PPE while in a public space and claimed coronavirus 'doesn't exist'.
A tourist called coronavirus a myth during an argument with a police officer in India after being stopped for not wearing a face mask.
The shocking footage, recorded in Uttarakhand, India, yesterday shows the woman being stopped by an officer.
She had been stopped by the officer who was trying to give her a spot fine for not wearing PPE in a public place.

At the start of the video the woman yells at the police officer: 'I don't have f*****g corona, I had a f*****g test!'

The officer responds and says that 'all people have corona' but the woman insists: 'Nobody has corona, it doesn't exist!'

In response, the masked officer tells the tourist: 'This is not your country, this is not your country.'

This is only met with 'I don't give a f**k' from the woman though.
 
