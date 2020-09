Tourist swears at Indian policeman asking her to wear a face mask

Shocking moment tourist tells police officer coronavirus doesn't exist A tourist in Uttarakhand, India, told a police officer she didn't 'give a f***' when given a spot fine for not wearing any PPE while in a public space and claimed coronavirus 'doesn't exist'.

By Sam Baker For Mailonline Published: 17:02 BST, 4 September 2020 | Updated: 19:12 BST, 4 September 2020sharesA tourist called coronavirus a myth during an argument with a police officer in India after being stopped for not wearing a face mask.The shocking footage, recorded in Uttarakhand, India, yesterday shows the woman being stopped by an officer.She had been stopped by the officer who was trying to give her a spot fine for not wearing PPE in a public place.+3A police officer stops a tourist in Uttarakhand, India, to administer a spot fine for not wearing any PPE in a public place. The woman responds by claiming that coronavirus is a 'myth'At the start of the video the woman yells at the police officer: 'I don't have f*****g corona, I had a f*****g test!'The officer responds and says that 'all people have corona' but the woman insists: 'Nobody has corona, it doesn't exist!'In response, the masked officer tells the tourist: 'This is not your country, this is not your country.'This is only met with 'I don't give a f**k' from the woman though.