Tourism revenue target of $35 billion within reach, says minister

Including those working abroad who spend their annual leave in TR, 50 million is a huge number for any country. I'm not sure, but when compared to the total bed capacity, I think we can talk about 80% occupancy. This is well above the world average and this density makes Turkiye one of the leading tourism destinations in the world. The biggest advantage of Turkiye is that it is strong in all tourism areas. Health tourism, congress tourism, cultural tourism or sea tourism, there is everything and everything is avaliable during all 4 seasons.



So why can't we reflect these tourist figures into average revenues? Because, may be apart from health tourism, the average tourist expenditure in Turkiye is below the European average. There are also tourism areas/businesses that appeal to very niche and high-income groups. But the fact that very large part sees Turkiye as a frequent destination is about a satisfactory/cheap service standard according to their purchasing power.