Speaking in tourism summit , he said that no other country has attractive beach tourism potential than Pakistan. “There are as many as 100 Nathiagallis in Pakistan – but no one has explored them yet.”



The premier said that while the government’s role is to facilitate the tourists by giving them infrastructure and security – the private sector will be given the opportunity in the sector.



He said that poverty has decreased due to tourism in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



Meanwhile, Pakistan has opened its first International Information Tourist Corner in Belgium to offer Europeans Pakistan’s unique culture, stunning scenic view of its northern areas and the traditional lifestyle of mountain people.



Launched jointly in collaboration with the Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels and Tribes, a Dutch Company established in Brussels, the tourist corner is the first-ever initiative by the Pakistani mission in Belgium to promote tourism in Pakistan.



Under Pakistan’s new policy aimed at boosting tourism, residents from 175 countries will be able to apply for online visas. As per the new visa policy, e-visa facility will initially be provided to five countries Turkey, China, Malaysia, United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. The citizens of these countries will be able to apply for Pakistani visa via email at an $8 fee. The policy will be extended to an additional 170 countries. Click to expand...