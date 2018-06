A recent article that pretty much sums up some of my sentiments as of now.



Opinion: Saudi Arabia needs to spread the word

Natural attractions

Economic imperative



For Saudi Arabia, the implications of an enlarged tourism sector are enormous. Aside from the obvious benefits of tourism revenues to GDP, travel and tourism will help alleviate some of the kingdom’s unemployment rate, which in recent years has hovered around an alarming 12 percent. Tackling this issue forms a major part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 reforms, and the tourism sector has the potential to create 1.2 million jobs, which primarily will go to Saudis.



Making this dream a reality will, of course, require hard work from all stakeholders involved in the industry, from airlines, to hotels, tour agencies and the government. The visa rules might have relaxed, but as I can personally attest after a painful application process for a work trip, there is much room for improvement.



So it will also require enthusiasm and a heavy dose of informal promotion. There are no better ambassadors for Saudi’s tourism sector than those involved in it, and those who have seen the country’s attractions with their own eyes.



It is up to them now to spread the word.







Last Updated: Fri 27 Apr 2018 12:25 AM GST



Opening up? A historic building in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia’s main Red Sea port ( Saudi Tourism )

Other similar articles in the past few years echoing much of the same from the likes of Wall Street Journal, New York Times etc.





Will Saudi Arabia Open Itself Up for Tourism? Other similar articles in the past few years echoing much of the same from the likes of Wall Street Journal, New York Times etc.



CreditBryan Denton for The New York Times

In Saudi Arabia, a Kingdom to Myself CreditBryan Denton for The New York Times





Saudi Arabia issues tourist visas: The world's newest travel destination is also its most controversial Untrammeled beaches, ancient sites and unfiltered local culture are all on offer in Saudi Arabia. Just don’t expect an easy trip.





Last updated 14:30, April 3 2018





Vivian Nereim/Washington Post

Sun, sand, religious police: holidays in Saudi Arabia may be hard sell. FFX-travel





OPINION: The world will soon have a new travel destination.



It's a warm place, this destination, where the sun is always shining. It has beaches. It has sea. It will soon have multi-million-dollar beach resorts on secluded coastlines and islands.



This place has a history that stretches back almost to the beginning of human civilisation. It has ruins from the Nabatean civilisation, the creators of famed Petra in Jordan. It has modern-day religious monuments of scale and importance the likes of which you've never before seen.



It has big cities and modern facilities; small villages in scenic places. It has a tasty, unique cuisine. And it has a local populace who are surely keen for some of their first interactions with the outside world. Pretty exciting, right?



BEN GROUNDWATER

Last updated 14:30, April 3 2018

Vivian Nereim/Washington Post

Sun, sand, religious police: holidays in Saudi Arabia may be hard sell. FFX-travel

OPINION: The world will soon have a new travel destination.

It's a warm place, this destination, where the sun is always shining. It has beaches. It has sea. It will soon have multi-million-dollar beach resorts on secluded coastlines and islands.

This place has a history that stretches back almost to the beginning of human civilisation. It has ruins from the Nabatean civilisation, the creators of famed Petra in Jordan. It has modern-day religious monuments of scale and importance the likes of which you've never before seen.

It has big cities and modern facilities; small villages in scenic places. It has a tasty, unique cuisine. And it has a local populace who are surely keen for some of their first interactions with the outside world. Pretty exciting, right?



Red Sea Project







NEOM