Tour around quiet university of Tibet amid Covid, the highest college on the planet, enjoy Tibetan style architecture in the campus

Tour around quiet university of Tibet amid Covid, the highest college on the planet, enjoy Tibetan style architecture in the campus
In Tibetan serfdom society, Girls and children of serfs were forbidden to go to school, now in Tibet most youngsters have access to higher education in college. Without proper education, people can never get out of poverty and backwardness.
The video features medical school and musical arts school of this university.
 
Tibet college cafeteria, Frutis combination, 10￥ （$1.48）a box, so cheap!!! imagine that most fruits and vegetables have to be delivered to Tibet from other regions by trains and airplanes... the government subsidies for the students must be massive

