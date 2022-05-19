beijingwalker
Tour around quiet university of Tibet amid Covid, the highest college on the planet, enjoy Tibetan style architecture in the campus
In Tibetan serfdom society, Girls and children of serfs were forbidden to go to school, now in Tibet most youngsters have access to higher education in college. Without proper education, people can never get out of poverty and backwardness.
The video features medical school and musical arts school of this university.
