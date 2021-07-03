What's new

Tougher COVID-19 curbs begin as virus cases skyrocket in Indonesia

Tougher COVID-19 curbs begin as virus cases skyrocket in Indonesia
1625318281538.png

This aerial picture shows streets partly deserted in Jakarta on July 3, 2021, as Indonesia imposed a partial lockdown in the capital due to the COVID-19 coronavirus Delta variant. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)


AFP Jakarta ● Sat, July 3, 2021


The government imposed a partial lockdown Saturday in Jakarta, across the main island of Java and on Bali as Indonesia grapples with an unprecedented wave of coronavirus infections.

Mosques, restaurants and shopping malls were shuttered in virus hotspots around the Muslim-majority country, which recorded more than 25,000 new cases and 539 deaths on Friday, both new daily records.

Indonesia's daily caseload has more than quadrupled in less than a month. But the country's official tally to date, which stands at 2.2 million cases and 59,534 deaths, is widely believed to be a severe undercount due to low testing.

The crisis has pushed the country healthcare system to the brink of collapse with makeshift tents set up outside jammed medical facilities. Hospital corridors are overflowing with the sick lying on gurneys, and infected patients have been turned away from hospitals unable to cope with the influx.

The Delta variant of the virus, first identified in India and now present in at least 85 countries, has been driving the recent wave and accounted for more than 80 percent of new cases in some areas, the health ministry has said. The strain is the most contagious of any Covid-19 variant so far identified.

"(The surge) is primarily because of the Delta variant," health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said Friday. "It is in every country -- nobody is safe." Experts previously warned that millions traveling nationwide at the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in May would trigger an explosion of cases.

The new measures announced by Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo this week are set to last until July 20 in hope of bringing daily infections below 10,000. President Jokowi, had long resisted the strict lockdowns seen in other virus-wracked nations, saying they could tank Southeast Asia's biggest economy where millions live hand-to-mouth.

But all non-essential employees are now being ordered to work from home, while classes will only be held online. The curbs will also apply to holiday island Bali, hit by a recent jump in cases that has delayed plans to reopen to international tourists.

Health experts warned that the tougher measures may not be enough. The restrictions still allow for often-jammed public transport to continue operating at a reduced capacity, while domestic sea, air and bus travel will be available for people who have received at least one vaccine dose. "How do you do physical distancing on public transportation?" said epidemiologist Windhu Purnomo. "The government is still prioritizing the economy by letting people move around."

Today is around 27.900.

And it is just the beginning.

Old prevention measurement will be useless, it needs, even more, tougher resolution.

Like double mask for example.
 
Less panic buying: Residents calmly brace for Indonesia’s latest COVID-19 restrictions

1625319397792.png

A customer browses for groceries in a supermarket in Jakarta on July 2, 2021.(Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)


Rifki Nurfajri (The Jakarta Post) PREMIUM Jakarta ● Sat, July 3, 2021


While some braced for Indonesia’s latest COVID-19 restrictions by swarming supermarkets to panic buy basic necessities, some residents of major cities across Java opted to take a calmer approach.

The latest version of Indonesia’s COVID-19 restrictions, dubbed the emergency public activity restrictions (PPKM Darurat), are effective from Saturday to July 20.

The policy is imposed across Java and Bali, the country’s two most populous islands. Under the restrictions, all malls and shopping centers will be closed.

Meanwhile, supermarkets, traditional markets and shops selling basic commodities are allowed to operate at 50 percent visitor capacity until 8 p.m. Several major streets will also be closed in big cities in Java, such as Jl. Sudirman in Jakarta and Jl. Merdeka in Bandung, to limit the public's mobil...

No extra debt despite emergency curbs, lower growth: Govt

1625320486887.png


Dzulfiqar Fathur Rahman and Vincent Fabian Thomas (The Jakarta Post)
PREMIUM
Jakarta ● Sat, July 3 2021


The government has vowed to maintain its annual budget deficit target to minimize economic pressure as it prepares to augment relief programs alongside the imposition of emergency public activity restrictions (PPKM Darurat).

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Friday that the government had raised the budget for healthcare by 7.6 percent to Rp 185.98 trillion (US$12.79 billion), for social protection by 0.55 percent and for business incentives by 10.75 percent to expand COVID-19 relief efforts.

To compensate, the ministry slashed the budget for small business assistance and for industry recovery “priority programs” to ensure the government did not exceed its annual budget deficit target of 5.7 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP). Exceeding the target could add more economic pressure amid a muted GDP growth outlook as a result of the n...

