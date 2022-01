TotalWar on Pakistan: Understanding all Vectors of Destruction

War is the most horrible, darkest of human expression.



War is Stupid.

Only stupid want war.

The Idea

Critique of HumanCondition.

Turning 75 this year. Pakistan is.

25 more years to go. 100!!!

What is Our GrandPlan? Any?

Milestones?

Roadmap?

CollectiveLife of all Paks

Escapismo

Inquiry, ScientificMethod and its Application

Plan

TotalWar on Pakistan:

Subduing

Weaker

SaneStates

Recovery

Long road to Freedom.

Enemy and its Friends/Backers

Yes, we have a lot of demons in our garden or front yard

Meaning

Mass

Genocide

it was War.

killed by the Indians

APS.

Debt of APS

Isn't it the purpose of Vicotry?

CeaseFireLine

No War

Neither Pakistan nor India can escape it.

Peace is only won when one Order can become pervailant.

Substative Framework

Indian Terrorism

Vectors of Destruction

1. Identity Vector

Two Nation Fact

FazoolMullahMafia

KabulRegime

EthnoNationalism

Reality check??

FairGame

Why wouldn't an Enemy exploit our internal fissures?

not

Pull

meat

Battleground

CriminalEnterprise

our Benefits have been none!

Struggle

it is Stupid to call it LoC.

This too needs to be quantified in terms of

Loss to Pakistan.

2. Economic Vector

BasicServices

How do we percieve ourselves?

IndianOrder

3. Diplomatic Vector

60s Pakistan is Gone.

IndianBias

CombinedWest

Has anything changed in that equation?

and

GlobalEmpire

NO

Clear DiplomaticBattle Plan.

4. Armed Forces Vector

PNS' coming of Age

AfroAsianRegion

Reality

or

Deny

IndianOrder

DecidingFactor

Excellence from OurForces!

FAILEd

uniformed and un-uniformed alike!

stupid

One of OurStrategicGoals

Weakness

Two Scenarios:

Observation

Unfreezing



Scenario 1:

CombinedWest

CombinedWest

NuclearStrikes

CriminalEnterprise

CanNOT

It is Clear as PakSun what Pakistan needs to do.

of this thread is both an exposition of the nature and consequences of war...... developing an understanding of dealing with it.Of course, it is not intended as aIt is aboutA long journey it is going to be... beset with huge challenges of correcting the course of the.. in governance and economy.. and most importantly improving the. Education, education, education.. and some more.Our biggest challenge is going to be shaping thefrom presentto that of... and again.. education, education... education. @Reddington has made public its current thinking in the form ofy. It is a good start. But it is that.. a start.Of course, it needs to go through a lot of iterations to have clarity in goals and ato achieve them.In its current form it is more like an agenda item for discussion than an End Product.Regardless, this the nature of such documents... and certainly in the case of a country like Pakistan... it is a good start.It is instructive to read and reflect on the excellent critique of this NSP done by Gen. (rtd) Trariq Khan.A brilliant analysis and clarity of questions is refreshing... giving impetus to hope that there are a lot ofwhich are active and alive to both National and International challenges and can frame their thinking tooutcomes. One tends to believe that there are more 'end-products' like the esteemed Gen. Khan coming out of our instituitions.On tothen....The purpose of any conflict is to impose one's will on the other party. Be it tribal or national effort.the enemy and imposing one's will is thethat matters. If it is not achieved then theremains unbalanced... prolonging the it further... costing more.. time, material and lives. More so for theside.It is thewhich is the foundation of actions, semi-actions or non-actions by theAbsence of such, states, like peopel, are prone to make massive errors and pay the price for it.need to understand, especially, that Pakistan, as, is inand requires time still to become a Great Regional Power.started some two plus centuries ago.And whensets in... it follows its course. It does extract its pounds of Flesh. We should know.. we are still paying inand so areIt is also imperative to understand thathas taken a very long time to be here... being aandState than the... we had to join alliances out ofand need toEasy it is for some to criticise on internet aboutof the Past and Present... but all those choices have beenHindsight is a privilge for commentators and critics... but decisions are made in the moments if there is No Long Term Plan of a State. It is what it is ... and this Fact doesn't bother about Morality or Honesty or Ethics.Neither does it care for lamentations.is that we are ain the Subcontinent andto behold...Having a State of our own has enabled us to protectand... but we are a State nevertheless... just have a look at the 'Indian' muslims. Nothing further to add here.We need to visit and revisit, again and again, thepurposedAnd when thesets in .. it becomes abandently clear that why the British could not allow for such a State to come into being.Please,, do remember thatwas against the devisions of Bengal and Punjab on the basis of religion..but the Congress of the good Indians wanted it.They neededas first step. Without the blood of million plus muslims their Order couldn't begin... andcosted Million+ Pak lives ... but the Benefit is Pakistan at 75... giving us OurLand so that we can have The Privilge to criticise Pakistan and PakState...because it is Ours!!!From our Day 1 till today we are under attack.Our existence is a threat to thesimply because we represent and inherit theis not new.. it started even before Pakistan came into being @N.Siddiqui from Jammu to Utrakand is yesterdays news.So thisis not a new thing @PanzerKiel Even now there is a thread onvia theirThis is just daily addition toand more billions to the incurring... will be day Pakistan has accepted theAnd let us abuse any naivete here... even if Pakistan accepts thelikeit is not going to be enough. Rather it would be an inducement for the good Indians to impose their will more harshpy.Till today Pakistan has fought and won all Battles against thein the71 was a fluke and result of insanity and vulgarities of Pak politicos and drunk generals... we had decided long before to part ways with the BDs... lethargy has consequences.So let the BDs and the good Indians claim that as victory. It has ZERO impact on Pakistan.Since, 1948 till the current agreement onallhave resulted in nothing that could change the status quo on thisbetween theThere has beenbetween Indias and Pakistan. One if fully aware of the implications of such a statement. Nevertheless!Indians have been unable to impose their Order on us and we are NOT in a position to impose OurOrder on them. The UglyTruth.But thecan not always remain frozen ... Aon allis as real as Pakistan.The longer it takes for this War to Unfreez the Desructive it shall be. Piling up weapons for what?That is. Anyhting else is Rainbows and unicorns... @StormBreaker This brings us to identifying theimposed on Pakistan.Please, consider thatis a challenge in itself and requires ato start compilying data as @SQ8 knows far too well. However,is imperative. Without it understanding the Consequences/Cost of TotalWar is impossible. It should beestimation $200+Bln as Cost ofoninwas a snapshot of that moment i.e. till that date. It failed to factor in the ensuing and subsequent costs, including impact and quantification of loss of life of bread-winner on left-behind widows and orphans... @SIPRA It might appear dark, apathetic or insensitive...but human life is perfectly quantifiable.. just look at the insurance modelling... will rob anyone of their vague notions... not all humans are equal in quantifications... Woke or Not to Woke is irrellevant as it is fake @OldenWisdom...قول بزرگ Now thethen... (thesewill be explored later in detail with welcome contribution of the ThinkingHeads of Paks on PDF)is based on thei.e.presented by theand successfully championed byin accordance with theBoth the Great Muslims of their time.. and nemesis ofThe good Indians attacked thislong before Pakistan came into being...Ghandi's visit to KPK and him being stoned bythere is still great memory.But lets not forget that the thentried to stirin.... and we can still see their remenants..though greatly reduced now.PTM came and went... and a new PTM shall come and go as well. TTP is not a religious outfit but an armed variant of the PTM as we all know.Similarly thewas/is financed by the good Indians and some borthers... during the Soviet times and recently during the American times... and of course, still financing them.And there are the...Oh those glorious years of SindhuDesh... JaiSindh was all the rage. Money talks.Just wonderful.Even the all-to-blame-for Punjabis of NarcoTerroristLeague came up with slogans to wake up the Punjabis.... Fun never stops here.Of course, how to forget the legendary Kalia of Londonistan.to add to the mix.Now it is easy to play thehere. Andto Pakistan in this. We don't have the luxury to do that.That the good Indians wish to exploit and hires or invest in political families/dynasties isas it isIt is to be expected and all we can do isofferHow halirous this is that a major Dam got undammed because some ethnofacist party member had a factory or something there... Ridiculous but true.And why wouldn't the good Indians pay such people?Regardless of the above high level description... Paks remain Paks and thehas athat is subliminal... even spiritual.Yes, cynic has the right to see things through his/her lens. And it is valuable to have such views.Now when we come to thewe need towhen all the above are accumlated.Just have a look atthat should form theinWhen we seeas a... then my dear Paks, have we won or lost?Yes, we need to factor in the PPP's facist policies of quotaz andby all theof the. Surely, PDF has enough TTz to Quantify the Net Loss using Karachi as Baseline. Waiting for it.And since Pakistan neither has thenor do we have the inclination to affect similar courtesy to the good Indians in the...are inon their own despite the sold-out IOK politicos... and Mushy proved to be 'good guy' and fenced the...Fleatingly one would draw attention to the glorious. Loyalists of Persians and Saudis... and that is that. Not going further than this.Whencame up as a map on the atals we had No Money to run the nascent. The good Indians withheld OurMoney to kill our statehood in infancy, courtesy Nehru!must recall that it was Paks who left their homes forgave money to treasury to run the state.We had NOTHING. Just land. IMF is our phraand!Yes, we have had and still do... so many challenges that running theand providingto Paks is a Huge Challenge... but again we don't have the luxury to play the Victim.It is instructive to note that China was far poorer and hungerier back then and all the way to the early 80s. They had a National Plan and we don't. That is why China is Doing the CPEC and not us. Something to ponder about. @vi-va True that thehave costed us an arm and a leg... and true too that we had No Choice in the matter but to live with the Costs and Consequences the best way we can.But neither the IMF nor the WorldBank Forced us to NOT have an Economic/Industrial GamePlan i.e. LongTerm Plan divided into FiveYearPlans... eating an elphant with a spoon. And we hear slogans about the ChinaModel of Development. Stupid to say the least.Once again let us thoroughly abuse this notion. Only China can/could have. None else can.If someone suggests so then they lack both information and knowledge about the. Even in the last years ofthe imperical court was sending the Chinese to study the American railways. And now if they have the most miles of railtracks of highspeed railways.. it is because they are studious and goal oriented. Call it ConfucianEthics.. call it genetics... it is what it is.Frankly, most of our loss in thisis our own lack of long term planning and definingThat the good Indians and Phraandz have kept us in FATF greyzone.. is totally understandable.The suggestion or oration about we cann't go to war because of poor economy is laughable at best and criminal at worst. @ps3linux And then there are lumanaries talking about pacifism because of economic realities...If so then come out a play... why eschew... Funk!is that to be trulyneeds to have $1Bln per million Paks in the Reserve. This is! And it is so bloody doable that current state of affairs, though understandable as, is scary!So if India is apparently winning in... can we blame them? All we can do now is have an... choose aand stick with it. SouthEastAsia is not descended from Heavens... same brown mass as us.We need to win this ... we have no other Choice!The sooner we accept it the better it is for us. Pakistan then was an Economic and Industrial Power compared to our 'brotherly countries'. And that gave us Diplomatic Leverage ... of course, the alliance with the Yanks did help a bit too. But let us not forget 1962, 1965, 1971 and all the way to Kargil. Let us not forget theOnce again...need to revisit the history of the dismanteling of the Ottomans and why Paks Original Map was a no-no for theis benefitial to the Chinese first and farmost. It does give us breathing space.. considering that China has used itsto shield us in the UNSC and helped us with FATF along with Turkiye and Malaysia.But it does show us our... lack thereof actually.And if India has leveraged its position/existence as a power to K... then can we blame them. Enemy is expected to utilise everything to its advantage.There are countries/states which happens to bear the name muslim... but there is no such thing as IslamicWorld. Yes, there isand then there isi.e NorthAfrica and some African countries with muslim majority.Muslims of SouthEastAsia are nationalists first. A Reality we need to absorb.The outcome of theis not there yet. It would be diplomatic blunder of highest order to conclude that India is out of Afghanistan or CentralAsia. They are in SCO and have a deal with Russia and Iran to build a corridor through Iran and CaspianSea.The Monkey was working in Chabhar should we forget ... and Persians fashion themselves after their ancient ancestors!Therefore, let us acceptandso that we can have aIn case ofno brother or friend is coming to our aid... and everyone will side with India even when they commit... as in IoJK so would be in Actual TotalWar.Starting from such point is imperative in planningJust as Reality Check: Why would China want to help us in OurWar?Of all branches ofis the most welcome sight.is shapping up nicely. Still a long way to go to become ain...but good development all around.In terms oftheis we are a. Yes, there areelements withinbut we arein position to wage anagainst the Enemy. It is UglyTruth. We better accept it.was magnificent display of the above. And that is that. We need to forget it and move on.the good Indians from imposingis a complex affair whereis the. From GHQ to any analyst worth a read knows this. Political slogans are cheap and easy.are thewhere body of theThis is vitally important thatunderstand this.is us and not some alien entity...even though none of this person'swas/is in the... despite this theis claimed and cherrished.. hence, the desire/demand ofTill date the good Indians haveto break theand that comes from theand itsand. Something to ponder upon byYes,have made tons of mistakes and blunders... and many of decisions are frankly... but overall we are NOT in bad shape.Of many expectations is one that we NEED to become self-reliant and this has to be...Frankly, there needs to come a stop soon for buying complete systems from even China.. regardless, how helpful they have been or friendly terms of purchases.It is deliberate attempt from this person to avoid the technical aspects or asset quality/ratio whence compared to the good Indians... simply, because one lacks knowledge and deems essential to take a student posture here.Surely, we have Paks here who can offer excellentandofFor now we can be assured that the good Indians are not in a position to impose their Order on Pakistan. How long will it last depends on us Paks and NOT the good Indians!!!If theis correct and there is abetween India and Pakistan then it becomes obvious to framein which such ancan happen.For the sake of discussion and exploration its evident that extremes positions intake first row. Everything else is variation of these two. One doesn't have to be a general to understand this simple FACT.Pakistan fails to course correct inresulting in fragile Diplomatic Strength and less developed ArmedForces.The Political Families further destablise OurLand and demand that Pakistan become a Confederation which essentially Pakistan has become since the 18th Amendment. Having no Financial stake in Pakistan thestarts bagging the money.No MarshalLaw can be imposed neither there is a clear PoliticalAthourity to affect an National Emergency.Also, thehas imposed massiveasjoining fully the. HyperInflation and all that jazz.India does aand blames it on Pakistan. Thealready primed to the 'defanging' of Pakistan... starts a media campaign.NATO moblises all its naval strength in thewith the USN in the lead... threatening withifwere to use StrategicAssets. Green signal to India to move in.This time, however, India doesn't amass troops on the border but goes forwith Brahmos and the lot. The Indian strike is so massive that it not only destroys military instillations but also the civilian i.e. State Infrastructure. The goal being destroying the Functioning of the PakState on every level.India doesn't move in to capture territory. But keeps the pressure for the disintegration of Pakistan into smaller units. The good old BloodBorder dreams!Pakistan has course corrected and has built both the civilian and military strength. Also, Pakistan possesses ICBMs and has strategic assets above 200 with varrying yields.Theis defanged and made impotent. A new,, political force has matured and enjoys human resources of professional quality to manage the economy and industerialisation. Overall Socio-Economic Indicators are condusive for Pakistan to be ain theof the ME andIn this Scenario Pakistan does the same as India but only focusing on thei.e. areas bordering Pakistan/HindiBelt and Bombay.After the First Massive Strike Pakistan is already positioned for the SecondStrike with strategic assets primed and ready.Pakistan pervails without massive capturing of IndianTerritory. The goal of destroying economic and military capabilities is achieved. IoJK is liberated.Pakistan does incur damages too but nothing fatal.states is achieved with Sikhs given a choice of freedom.In both senarios Pakistan depends on its ownand neither on brothers nor on friends.The outcomes of both scenarios will determine whichpervails in the subcontinent and another war doesn't happen for a long long time.Its instructive to note that. Simply because if we loose we cease to exist. Both Afghanistan and Persia will have their pound of flesh from our body in case of defeat.Pakistan is Tounge Leaving among Teeth for the past 75 years.Our StrategicGoal has to be to change this equation to our benefit.MangusIt is quite true that theare not fully detailed and are generic. However, that is the intention to start a discussion. It is also true that theappear to be too simplistic and don't involve the overallin theThis is necessary tol. Again we do NOT have the luxury to loose a war. India can loose all the BufferZone and still remain functional as a state. We can not.Furthermore, one is fully aware that theare lightly touched and are more like place holders at first sight. It is understood that the each Vector has its Siblings and all have Qualities... and each Quality have its Atributes and each Atribute has different Aspects.is long and expansive excercise. Hopefully, thinkers on PDF will contribute and remdy this.Drawing Conclusions already is a great temptation but one should avoid it in the early stages ofand let the Scenario play out first. @The Eagle dear Paks, kindly, let this thread remain in this section... given the subject matter one expects it to die a quick death! Thankyou!!!