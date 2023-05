AZ1 said: https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1658532409141514242

Can anyone please confirm if this is true? Can anyone please confirm if this is true? Click to expand...

I'm not surprised, and most likely 100% true; the word on the street is it'll get a lot worse.However, I will say the loss is even above $ 10 billion when you take into account other sectors of the economy, etc.