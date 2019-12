That's a mistake that has been corrected by the last map which shows KPK carrying 3.9



One must admit that it's not all the fault of men..



Most South Asian women feel strangely empowered in being a mother



Even very progressive feminist girls of my age 10 years back said that they won't ever sacrifice their own childbearing capability and just go for adoption..these are 20 yr old girls I am talking about

Click to expand...