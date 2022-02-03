Total F-35 deliveries now exceed 760, 900 expected by end of year

Hamartia Antidote said:



4 March 2020

Lockheed delivers 500th F-35 Lockheed Martin has delivered the 500th F-35 fighter, with the fleet also surpassing the 250,000 flight hour mark. The 500th example delivered is an F-35A that will serve with the Vermont Air National Guard, says Lockheed. An image of the jet shows it bears the registration number AF5343. ...

Up 260 in less than two years It was just 500 not long ago!!!4 March 2020Up 260 in less than two years Click to expand...

Wow...that's crazy. Since when did they produce such huge numbers of F-35?That's some shocking numbers there. Wow...gotta give it to the Americans. To think some were badmouthing this project as a hige failure . lolAnd seems still some way to go . The rate of production is crazy. Unmatched anywhere around the world at the moment