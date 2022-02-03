What's new

Total F-35 deliveries now exceed 760, 900 expected by end of year

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

Nov 17, 2013
F-22Raptor said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1488909925149560843
It was just 500 not long ago!!!

4 March 2020
www.flightglobal.com

Lockheed delivers 500th F-35

Lockheed Martin has delivered the 500th F-35 fighter, with the fleet also surpassing the 250,000 flight hour mark. The 500th example delivered is an F-35A that will serve with the Vermont Air National Guard, says Lockheed. An image of the jet shows it bears the registration number AF5343. ...
www.flightglobal.com www.flightglobal.com

Up 260 in less than two years
 
_Nabil_

_Nabil_

Aug 22, 2021
mike2000 is back

mike2000 is back

Apr 12, 2015
F-22Raptor said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1488909925149560843
Wow...that's crazy. Since when did they produce such huge numbers of F-35? 🤯😳 That's some shocking numbers there. Wow..
.gotta give it to the Americans. To think some were badmouthing this project as a hige failure . lol

And seems still some way to go . The rate of production is crazy. Unmatched anywhere around the world at the moment
 
dBSPL

dBSPL

Mar 2, 2018
_Nabil_ said:
eurasiantimes.com

F-35 Crash: Another ‘Mighty’ Stealth Fighter Crashes -- The Complete List Of Accidents Involving The 5th-Gen Warplanes

A US Navy F-35C had experienced a “landing incident” on the deck of the Carl Vinson aircraft carrier in the South China Sea. Seven US military personnel were reportedly injured in the mishap reported on January 24 while the pilot ejected safely, the Navy said in a statement. Shocker For...
eurasiantimes.com eurasiantimes.com

Wondering how much will crash by the end of the year 🙄
In fact, the F-35s are quite successful in terms of Accident-Crash ratio.

Although full US control is debatable, it currently uses the most successful aviation logistics and flight operations are stopping immediately when even at the slightest risk/problem. This is not the weak point of the F-35, you are hitting from the wrong point.
 
