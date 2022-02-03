Total F-35 deliveries now exceed 760, 900 expected by end of year

F-22Raptor
ELITE MEMBER
- Jun 19, 2014
- 8,604
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
Wow...that's crazy. Since when did they produce such huge numbers of F-35? That's some shocking numbers there. Wow..
And seems still some way to go . The rate of production is crazy. Unmatched anywhere around the world at the momentIt was just 500 not long ago!!!
4 March 2020
Lockheed delivers 500th F-35Lockheed Martin has delivered the 500th F-35 fighter, with the fleet also surpassing the 250,000 flight hour mark. The 500th example delivered is an F-35A that will serve with the Vermont Air National Guard, says Lockheed. An image of the jet shows it bears the registration number AF5343. ...www.flightglobal.com
Up 260 in less than two years
In fact, the F-35s are quite successful in terms of Accident-Crash ratio.
F-35 Crash: Another ‘Mighty’ Stealth Fighter Crashes -- The Complete List Of Accidents Involving The 5th-Gen WarplanesA US Navy F-35C had experienced a “landing incident” on the deck of the Carl Vinson aircraft carrier in the South China Sea. Seven US military personnel were reportedly injured in the mishap reported on January 24 while the pilot ejected safely, the Navy said in a statement. Shocker For...eurasiantimes.com
Wondering how much will crash by the end of the year