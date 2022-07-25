What's new

TOTAL DOMINATION: United States sets medal record at 2022 World athletics championships (US: 33, China: 6)

Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2017
1,636
-3
1,952
Country
United States
Location
United States

United States sets medal record at Oregon22: World Athletics Championships 2022 final medal count


45RbT4f.png


For the first time, the World Athletics Championships was held on American soil. And as far as winning medals is concerned, Team USA made its time count over the past 10 days.

The United States ended the competition with 33 total medals, more than three times as many as any other country in the competition and more than any single country has ever won at a world championships. This includes 13 golds, more than any other country.

The Americans swept the podium in three separate events: the men’s 100-meter dash, the men’s 200-meter dash and the men’s shot put.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1551411846871101441

And the last day of competition was no exception for Team USA’s dominance at Oregon22. Four Americans made it to the podium on Sunday, including gold medal performances from Athing Mu in the women’s 800 meters, the men’s 4x400-meter relay and the women’s 4x400-meter relay.

Ethiopia, Jamaica and Kenya each finished the world championships with 10 total medals. Ethiopia leads the way with four gold medals, the second most of any country.

In total, athletes from 43 different countries are going home with at least one medal.

Here’s a complete look at the Oregon22 medals table, as well as a look at who has won medals in individual events.

1658749093164.png



www.oregonlive.com

United States sets medal record at Oregon22: World Athletics Championships 2022 final medal count

Team USA won the inaugural team championship at the World Championships, winning 33 total medals and 13 golds
www.oregonlive.com www.oregonlive.com

@F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote @KAL-EL

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1550675711022735360

@Beast @Yongpeng Sun-Tastraufen aka Tai Chai @beijingwalker

aFg6CRz.gif
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
Team USA unveil 222-strong roster for Beijing 2022, including their largest female contingent ever
Replies
0
Views
318
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
Hamartia Antidote
Norway tops Beijing 2022 medal table after record-breaking performance
Replies
0
Views
305
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
China celebrates record Winter Olympics haul, beating US
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
flowerfan2020
F
313ghazi
Talha Talib Wins Pakistan’s First Medal at World Weightlifting Championship
Replies
1
Views
338
313ghazi
313ghazi
SalarHaqq
Iran tops medal table on final day of Wrestling World Championships
Replies
1
Views
305
SalarHaqq
SalarHaqq

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom