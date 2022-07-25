TOTAL DOMINATION: United States sets medal record at 2022 World athletics championships (US: 33, China: 6)

Get Ya Wig Split
United States sets medal record at Oregon22: World Athletics Championships 2022 final medal count
For the first time, the World Athletics Championships was held on American soil. And as far as winning medals is concerned, Team USA made its time count over the past 10 days.
The United States ended the competition with 33 total medals, more than three times as many as any other country in the competition and more than any single country has ever won at a world championships. This includes 13 golds, more than any other country.
The Americans swept the podium in three separate events: the men’s 100-meter dash, the men’s 200-meter dash and the men’s shot put.
And the last day of competition was no exception for Team USA’s dominance at Oregon22. Four Americans made it to the podium on Sunday, including gold medal performances from Athing Mu in the women’s 800 meters, the men’s 4x400-meter relay and the women’s 4x400-meter relay.
Ethiopia, Jamaica and Kenya each finished the world championships with 10 total medals. Ethiopia leads the way with four gold medals, the second most of any country.
In total, athletes from 43 different countries are going home with at least one medal.
Here’s a complete look at the Oregon22 medals table, as well as a look at who has won medals in individual events.
Team USA won the inaugural team championship at the World Championships, winning 33 total medals and 13 golds
