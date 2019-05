The government’s direct responsibility was worth Rs28.6 trillion but it is indirectly responsible for most of the remaining debt due to guarantees given by the Finance Ministry and also involvement of the SBP in these borrowings.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had promised to revive loss-making enterprises. By March, total losses of the PSEs surged to Rs1.9 trillion, a net addition of Rs414.2 billion or 28.5% in the past nine months.

External debt and liabilities of Pakistan mounted to $105.8 billion as of March 2019, according to the central bank. During the first nine months of this fiscal year, there was a net addition of $10.6 billion in the total external debt and liabilities with a growth rate of 11.1%.