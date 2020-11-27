Total Covid-19 Cases In U.S. May Be Eight Times Higher Than Reported, Scientists Estimate

More than half of in-hospital deaths from COVID-19 among Black, Hispanic patients, study finds Researchers found that Black and Hispanic people made up 58% of all patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and 53% of those who died from the disease.

More than half of in-hospital deaths from COVID-19 among Black, Hispanic patients, study finds

58%

I'm sure it is higher than stated since it looks like some demographics could be under reported. The hardest hit areas near where I live are mostly Hispanic/Black since they live in mostly crowded cities more susceptible to infections.Researchers found that Black and Hispanic people made upof all patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and 53% of those who died from the disease.