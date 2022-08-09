Total car ownership in China sails past the 400 million mark, EV momentum unstoppable

China’s Auto Exports Jump 54% to USD26 Billion in First Seven Months

KANG KAIAugust 9 2022China’s Auto Exports Jump 54% to USD26 Billion in First Seven MonthsAug. 9 -- China’s auto exports soared 54.4 percent to CNY175.7 billion (USD26 billion) in the first seven months of 2022 from a year earlier, according to the latest statistics from the General Administration of Customs.New energy vehicles are a core growth point of China’s auto exports, as many countries, particularly in Europe and America, have great demand for NEVs, Cui Dongshu, Secretary General of the China Passenger Car Association, told Yicai Global.China’s NEV exports were robust in the first half of the year, jumping 1.3 times from a year earlier and taking up 16.6 percent of the total auto exports, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. In July, the country exported 49,000 NEVs, the CPCA said today.Europe was the main export destination for autos in the first half of the year, mainly because of the growth in NEV exports, the CPCA said. Some 78,000 units were shipped to Belgium and 45,000 to the UK.The NEV market penetration rate was 21 percent in Europe as of June, according to data from market research agency Marklines. The figure in the US rose in recent months to 7.6 percent.Many Chinese NEV manufacturers are accelerating the pace of entering the European market. BYD recently announced to enter Germany and Sweden, to deliver the first vehicles in the fourth quarter. Nio and other electric car brands also released similar plans earlier.China also exported a great number of cars to South America in the first half of the year, 112,000 to Chile, 94,000 to Mexico, and 39,000 to Peru, data from the CPCA showed.Consumers in many countries had a robust demand for NEVs because the governments made greater efforts in issuing policies to facilitate the transition to new energies in the automobile industry, Cui added, noting that now it is also cost-effective to drive NEVs amid surging gasoline prices. China’s auto exports are likely to further grow, as more countries are seeking a transition to NEVs, he pointed out.The automobile capacity in Europe and Japan dropped because of the global chip shortage, but the output of Chinese carmakers greatly increased, as they did a good job in guaranteeing supply of chips, Cui said.China’s rapid NEV exports rise is because of a low base number, Li Xuan, a senior technology analyst at Haitong Securities, told Yicai Global. “The growth rate will be obvious when the increase is significant,” he added.China’s auto exports will focus on both high-end and mid- to low-end vehicles, Li noted.