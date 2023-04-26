What's new

Total Anarchy in Parliament

PDM refused the SC order, confront and denotify SC judges. Refused to hold the election by Ishaq Dar and co.
PDM stopped 9 newly elected PTI MNA enter in parliament.
 
Imran Khan

ye acha hoa judges ke sath bhi
kisi judge ne poocha ishtihari saqa jab air force ke jahaz per aya ?
kisi judge ne poocha wo dawai leny gya soor kab ayee ga ?
kisi judge ne poocha qatran randi 4 saal se ghoom rahi hai harami baap ki ayadat per ?
kisi judge ne poocha imran khan per jo zulm ho rahy hain ?
kisi judge ne poocha kesy badmash minister ban gaay ?


sab ke sath acha ho raha hai
 
Yes sir ...threat from PDM-PPP
How does the process normally work? Isn't is self-contained within the judiciary itself? JCP or SJC is supposed to deal with judges appointment and firing, no? What role does the parliament have? It's not like judges need confirmation from the senate like in USA

Why no political party takes action against the SC, fire or hire judges when it comes to giving justice to people but when it comes to saving themselves then from MarshalLaw, Emergency, delaying elections, topling governments to firing senior judges takes place.
 
اسحاق ڈار : الیکشن الیکشن ۔۔ وٹ الیکشن ۔۔ نہیں ہوگا الیکشن تو کیا ہوگا
iss Bahan***** ka leader Nawaz forced out Yousaf Gilani through Supreme court order....and now he has guts to challenge SC orders....
 
This is all good for Pakistan in the long run. It forces the awam to stand up for their rights.

Fight for freedom now or live forever as slaves..
Real test for awam about to begin. Khan did and is doing everything he can but awam has to take ownership. Every person must step out of their comfort zone.
 

