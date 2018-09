4th International Target and Outdoor Shooting Sports Show

2018 has kick started today. It is being held at Pak_China Center, Islamabad. A hand full of local manufacturers took part in the exihibition and showcased their weaponry. Few big players from our local industry were missing but all in all it is a good platform and beginners to see the entire variety under one roof.for me, I liked the Glocks produced by Haji Insaaf Shah as the material used was of better quality. ARs were nothing out of ordinary & to drool over....we have manufacturers making much better pieces then showcased here