Toshakhana gift buyer(Umar Farooq Zahoor) challenges Imran Khan over sue threat

1668689414609.png

Toshakhana gift buyer Umar Farooq Zahoor has challenged ex-prime minister Imran Khan over a sue threat, saying that he is ready to face legal proceedings.

The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday slammed attempts to slander him through ‘propaganda’ using a ‘fugitive’ and linking an alleged sale of a gifted watch, adding that he will approach the courts over the matter.

While speaking in the Red Line with Talat, he said if Imran Khan wants to take legal action against him, he is ready to face it because he did not lie.


He claimed that PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry sent a message to him to retreat from his claims and not drag Imran Khan in this matter.

He said, “I have the original wrist watch and this is a masterpiece like no other. I feel honored and privileged that I have Kaaba edition.”

While addressing a rally in Jehlum and Sargodha via video link from his Lahore’s Zaman Town mansion on Wednesday, Imran said a fraudster, who was an absconder from European countries and against whom the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered a case, was now leveling baseless allegations against him in the Toshakhana case.

“He (Umar Farooq) is a fraud and a propagandist and there is nothing substantial in his statement,” Imran said, brushing aside allegations.
www.samaaenglish.tv

Toshakhana gift buyer challenges Imran Khan over sue threat

Claims PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry messaged to him to retreat from all allegations
www.samaaenglish.tv

1668689552600.png
 
The guy who has interpol warrant on him, multiple fraud cases is looking forward to simple libel cases, that he’s a liar, which we know he is. You simple minded fools don’t realize the public can see through this. CD risk of 5 percent to 75 percent no shows. Gas not available no shows. Inflation 30 percent no shows. Army act amendment no shows. Avenfield no shows. Act to legalize 1100 trillion rupee corruption from hard earned money of poor, no shows. Toshkhana nonsense, multiple shows. Opportunity cost of gas buying in IK gov, many shows.

You and these journalists are bigger frauds than the real fraudiyas stealing Pakistan tax payer money.
 
Paid pets of PDM and Godfather donkeys on a non stop mission of spin doctoring.

The guy who has interpol warrant on him, multiple fraud cases is looking forward to simple libel cases, that he’s a liar, which we know he is. You simple minded fools don’t realize the public can see through this. CD risk of 5 percent to 75 percent no shows. Gas not available no shows. Inflation 30 percent no shows. Army act amendment no shows. Avenfield no shows. Act to legalize 1100 trillion rupee corruption from hard earned money of poor, no shows. Toshkhana nonsense, multiple shows. Opportunity cost of gas buying in IK gov, many shows.

You and these journalists are bigger frauds than the real fraudiyas stealing Pakistan tax payer money.
Yep precisely no body of paid pets is talking about the real issues the country is facing with massive inflation and fiscal debts. Now the country is facing imminent default unless they get another urgent bailout.
 
Umar Farooq Zahoor 3 Brothers serving a prison sentence in Norway He himself released by the Pakistani mercenary army and sought around the world for fraud, this man is clearly trusted.:azn:
 
Umar Farooq Zahoor 3 Brothers serving a prison sentence in Norway He himself released by the Pakistani mercenary army and sought around the world for fraud, this man is clearly trusted.:azn:
What is his motive other than getting massive abuse from trolls?
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1592810647992946690
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1592820952785899522
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1592832935337799681
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1592877142869581824
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1592892192615698435
 
What is his motive other than getting massive abuse from trolls?
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1592810647992946690
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1592820952785899522
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1592832935337799681
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1592877142869581824
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1592892192615698435
You know why he is wanted in Switzerland, Turkey and Norway not to mention lost his Norwegian citizenship because of defrauding banks for billions

What's in it for him, I am glad you asked, I know you are Indian, but I am 100% sure you can read Urdu...
پاکستان سمیت ناروے، سوئٹزرلینڈ اور ترکی کو مختلف مالیاتی اور دیگر جرائم م10-
-2009 سے مطلوب عمر فاروق ظہور کے خلاف وفاقی تحقیقاتی ایجنسی (ایف آئی اے) کی تحقیقات ابھی بھی جاری ہونے کا انکشاف ہوا ہے۔

نجی انگریزی روزنامے کی رپورٹ کے مطابق ایف آئی اے نے عمر فاروق ظہور کے خلاف فوجداری مقدمہ ختم نہیں کیا، ملزم عمر فاروق کا نام اس وقت موضوع بحث ہے کیونکہ اس نے ایک روز قبل میڈیا کو دیئے گئے انٹرویو میں گزشتہ حکومت سے 20 لاکھ ڈالر مالیت سے زائد میں ایک بیش قیمت گھڑی خریدنے کا دعویٰ کیا۔

یہ گھڑی ودیگر تحائف سعودی ولی عہد محمد بن سلمان نے اس وقت کے وزیراعظم عمران خان کو تحفے میں دیئے تھے۔ تاہم عمران خان نے اس الزام کی تردید کی ہے اور مبینہ خریدار اور متعلقہ پاکستانی میڈیا گروپ کے خلاف برطانیہ اور متحدہ عرب امارات کی عدالتوں میں قانونی چارہ جوئی کا اعلان کیا ہے۔

پی ٹی آئی حکومت کے دوران عمر فاروق ظہور کے خلاف مقدمے کی پیروی میں ایف آئی اے سرگرم رہی لیکن اپریل میں مسلم لیگ (ن) کے برسراقتدار آنے کے بعد مقتدر حلقوں کے عمر فاروق ظہور سے مبینہ رابطوں کے پیش نظر ایف آئی اے کی اس مقدمات میں دلچسپی کم ہو گئی تھی۔

تاہم ایف آئی اے نے بتایا ہے کہ عمر فاروق کے خلاف کیس بند نہیں ہوا ہے، ہم اس پر مزید چھان بین جاری رکھے ہوئے ہیں۔ قبل ازیں جنوری میں ڈائریکٹر جنرل ایف آئی اے نے بھی ملزم کے عالمی جرائم میں ملوث ہونے پر اماراتی حکومت کے ساتھ ان کی وطن واپسی کے لیے چار رکنی جے آئی ٹی تشکیل دی تھی۔

اس کیس میں ایف آئی اے نے ڈائریکٹر انٹرپول نیشنل سینٹرل بیورو، جوائنٹ سیکریٹری داخلہ اور وزارت خارجہ نے مشرق وسطیٰ کے ڈائریکٹر کے ساتھ مل کر متحدہ عرب امارات کی حکومت کے ساتھ عمر ظہور اور شریک ملزم محمد زبیر کی حوالگی اور 2 کم سن بچیوں کی وطن واپسی کے حوالے سے اقدامات کرنا تھے۔

دوران تفتیش انٹرپول این سی بی اسلام آباد کے ریکارڈ سے یہ بات بھی سامنے آئی ہے کہ ایف آئی اے کے اعلیٰ افسر نے اغوا ہونے والی کمسن بچیوں زینب عمر اور زنیرہ عمر کی تلاش اور وطن واپسی کے لیے جاری کیے گئے انٹرپول کے نوٹس واپس لے لیے ہیں۔

ایف آئی اے نے اس حوالے سے بھی تحقیقات کیں کہ سوئٹزرلینڈ میں ایک کروڑ 20 لاکھ ڈالر کی رقم یا نورڈیا بینک فراڈ اوسلو 2010 سے حاصل کردہ 8 کروڑ 90 لاکھ کرونر کی رقم کا کوئی حصہ انہوں نے پاکستان میں منی لانڈرنگ کے ذریعے منتقل کیا یا نہیں۔

ایف آئی اے اس بات کی بھی تحقیقات کر رہا ہے کہ عالمی سطح پر مطلوب مفرور ملزم عمر ظہور 2017 سے 2019 کے درمیان کم از کم 32 بار پاکستان آنے میں کیسے کامیاب ہوا حالانکہ اس کے خلاف 2015 میں ریڈ نوٹس جاری کیا گیا تھا۔
 
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

After using state's entire power, using all of its agencies the govt is able to find nothing but it has come to this -- kay personal tohfa kyun becha ? LOL!

Thank you for proving once again that IK is the most honest leader of the country.

More you make noise on this issue that only crime you found on a PM is him selling his personal gift then you are only making him more popular. Please keep going.

IK is not the kind of person who has any interest in foreign properties or luxurious gifts. So even if he had sold it then no one should care. It does not effect the country. What effects the country is massive amount of money taken out by Shareefs & Zardaris, Their property empire in europe looks non issue to you and all the LIFAFA journos but gift is more important for you ? Do you guys ever realize ?
 
This is the version of Umar Farooq from his tweets.

گھڑی کے متعلق لاکھوں کہانیاں سننے کے بعد میں نے بھی اپنی طرف سے تحقیقات کی تو معلوم ہوا پن کف لنک اور انگوٹھی کے بغیر پہلے گھڑی کو اسلام آباد کے کباڑی سے 5کروڑ کی رسید بنواکر 300کروڑ کے گراف لمیٹڈ آڈیشن کی قیمت کو کوڑیوں کے بھاؤ پر لایا گیا پھر کباڑی کو چند لاکھ ادا کرکے گھڑی واپس لےکر گراف سیٹ کو مکمل کیا گیا خذانہ میں رسید کی کاپی کے ساتھ 1 کروڑ چند لاکھ ادا کرکے 300کروڑ کا گراف لمیٹڈ آڈیشن سیٹ کو دوبارہ مکمل کرکے باہر ملک لایا گیا وہاں کے سٹور پر دوبارہ صرف گھڑی بیچ کر ویب سائٹ پر گھڑی کا Ad چڑھنے کا انتظار کیا گیا جیسے ہی گھڑی کا Ad ویب سائٹ پر اپلوڈ ہوا اس ہی وقت گھڑی کو دوبارہ خرید کر گوگی نامی عورت کو دیاگیا جس نے گراف لمیٹڈ آڈیشن سیٹ مکمل کرکے مجھے 30 کروڑ کیش پر بیچ دیا منصوبہ بہترین تھا لیکن دو غلطیاں کر گئے ایک گراف بوکس کلم کف لنک اور انگوٹھی کا گھڑی جیسا پکا ریکارڈ نہیں بنایا دو گوگی کو میرےپاس کیش پر مکمل سیٹ بیچنے کےلئے بھیج دیا ایک منٹ کےلئے مان لیاجائے میں نے گھڑی آنلائن سٹور سے خریدی پھر میرے پاس گراف کا بوکس کلم کف لنک کیسے پہنچ گیا اس کی تو Ad نہیں لگی ویب سائٹ پر اس گھڑی کے اوپر نیچے دائیں بائیں والی گھڑیاں ابھی تک نہیں بک سکیں یہ گھڑی کیسے 1 دن میں گاہک نے خرید لی گھڑی 4 سال انلائن پڑی رہی پاکستان کے کسی صحافی کو یہ معلوم نہیں ہوسکا یہ گھڑی خان صاحب کی ہے شہزیب کے پروگرام کے دوران خان صاحب کے معمولی کارکنوں کو 4 سال سے گمنام پڑی ہوئی گھڑی کیسے مل گئ ؟ خان صاحب پلان اچھا تھا لیکن یاد رکھیں جھوٹ کے پاؤں نہیں ہوتے

1668693550196.png
 
کتا پہلے ہی فر فر بتانا شروع ہو گیا کہ رسیدیں اسلام اباد میں بنی تھیں 😂😂 ابھی تو خان نے جیو کے کتوں اور ان کتوں کے مالکوں اور پھر ان کتوں کے ہینڈلرز کو ننگا کع کے اسلام اباد کی سڑکوں پر گھمانا ہے
😂
 
After using state's entire power, using all of its agencies the govt is able to find nothing but it has come to this -- kay personal tohfa kyun becha ? LOL!
This is just the tip of the iceberg dear, be patient much is to be revealed. Just a trivial in the media at the moment.
1) How Malik Riaz's 190m pounds could not make it to the exchequer. How the ex first lady benefitted immensely.

2) The Tosha Khana fiasco has new details all the time.
factfocus.com

Imran, Bushra Bibi retained all 112 Tosha Khana gifts given to Pakistan at throwaway prices

Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan kept the precious watch valued at Rs85 million gifted by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman during his very first visit to Saudi Arabia on September 18,
factfocus.com factfocus.com

3)The misuse of charity funds for politics and the undisclosed Foreign fundings are just a few to start with.
 

