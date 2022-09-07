What's new

Toshakhana Case: Imran Khan accepts not declaring some gifts to ECP

Commission has called for final argument on September 19
1662576591555.png

Former prime minister Imran Khan admitted in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan that he did not disclose certain gifts retained from Toshakhana in his declarations.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chairman submitted a 60-page reply to the ECP on Wednesday. The commission is hearing a case to disqualify Imran Khan for failing to declare gifts retained from Toshakhana.

It was the last date to submit a reply.


In his reply, Imran Khan said that during his 3.5-year tenure as prime minister, he and his wife, Bushra Bibi, received 58 gifts.

Imran said he paid over Rs30million for the gifts he had retained. Of those retained, Imran claimed to have re-sold four gifts for Rs58 million. He said that the amount was mentioned in his assets declaration.

He maintained that only those gifts that were received after June 2019 were not declared.

Barrister Ali Zafar, who is representing the former PM, said that the commission can not hear a case regarding Article 62-1F while taking action under Article 63.

Speaker [National Assembly] can not file a reference under Article-62, said Zafar. This makes the reference illegal, he claimed.

Even before hearing the case, it has to be decided if this case is maintainable or not, Imran Khan’s counsel said.

Chief Election Commissioner said if they want to challenge the commission, they should file a separate application.

On the other hand, applicant Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said that Imran Khan has admitted hiding gifts taken from Toshakhana and money earned from them.

It was said that the price of the watch that Saudi Crown Mohammad bin Salman had gifted Imran Khan was around Rs85 million. However, the price of the watch in the market is around Rs150 million, Ranjha claimed. The watch was then sold for rs50 million, he added.

The commission directed lawyers of both parties to present their final arguments on September 19 and adjourned the hearing.

What is Toshakhana reference​

Under electoral laws in Pakistan, every lawmaker is required to disclose all their wealth, including moveable and immovable properties, before the ECP in a statement of assets and liabilities that must be filed every year and must reflect the change in the wealth on yearly basis.

Documents revealed in the past few months show that Imran Khan retained gifts from Toshakhana and then sold them on the market, earning money. But he failed to disclose the gifts retained in 2018 in his statement of assets back then.

Khan declared some of the gifts before the ECP in 2021 only when retention of Toshakhana items became a big controversy — although they were retained in 2018 in the first six months into his government.

While Khan paid 20% of the original price to retain some of the gifts, he took home several items — worth as much as Rs800,000 without paying a penny, SAMAA TV reported.
