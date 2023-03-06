muhammadhafeezmalik
Toshakhana case: court dismisses Imran's plea seeking suspension of arrest warrant
An Islamabad district and sessions court dismissed on Monday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's petition seeking the cancellation of his non-bailable arrest warrants issued in the Toshakhana case, Aaj News reported.
Last week, the court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants against the former PM after he failed to appear despite repeated summons. The ECP has alleged that Imran had not shared details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana and proceeds from their reported sales.
During the hearing conducted by Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal, PTI lawyers Qaisar Imam, Ali Bukhari, and Barrister Gohar appeared on behalf of Imran.
انصافیو !! زمان پارک پہنچو !