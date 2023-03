Just a snapshot.



Nawaz and Zardari took cars from Toshakhana which was against the law.



Gilani wanted to steal the necklace but had to give it back once it came in news.



These are just the highlights.



And IK is the only one to answer for buying the watch from Toshakhana (at the price permitted by law) to sell it off and build roads near Bani Gala. All this filed in his tax returns.



Damn this country’s justice system.