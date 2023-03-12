Tosha Khana Record about Maryam Nawaz, PMLN and PDM

fisher1 said: Whoever steals from nations treasury is a thief whether it’s IK, NS or Zardari



Hang them all Click to expand...

Ssan said: What proof do you have that they did not sell? Did the govt keep track of what they did when they took those presents in their control? If they had sold, would you give a flying f?



What difference does it make if they do sell when it is their property? As long as they declare the profit from selling in their taxes? Click to expand...

The fact is that none of them stole anything really. They created laws which 'allowed' them to buy things at throwaway prices.The thing is, State gifts cannot generally be valued simply in monetary terms as there are diplomatic and personal sentiments behind many gifts. And they should simply not be sold, rather be kept in state Museums for display....unless they are gifts like the bulletproof Car which was gifted to Zardari I think by king of Jordan or something in which case the gift should be used for diplomatic/vip protocol and then moved to the Museum after completing the useful life.If only you were capable of understanding the message behind my post. I guess I wouldn't even have to post anything if most were.