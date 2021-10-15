Tory MP David Amess stabbed ‘several times’ during constituency meeting in Essex church
15 Oct, 2021 12:42
A Conservative MP has been stabbed “several times” according to reports, as he held a meeting at a Methodist church in his constituency of Southend West. Police have been deployed to the area in considerable numbers.
On Friday, a man ran into the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex where Conservative MP Sir David Amess was holding his constituency surgery. The man proceeded to attack the MP, who was stabbed “several times,” according to reports.
It is understood that Amess, 69, has been receiving treatment at the scene for his injuries. His condition has not been made public.
The location has been closed off and police have been seen in considerable force in the area. A police helicopter has also been deployed.
Essex Police confirmed the incident on Twitter, noting that a man had been arrested in relation to the stabbing. “We were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Rd North shortly after 12.05pm. A man was arrested shortly after & we’re not looking for anyone else.” The force said more information would be provided when they have it.
Amess, a prominent Tory MP, has served as the member for Southend West since 1997. He had previously served as MP for Basildon.
https://www.rt.com/uk/537586-uk-mp-david-amess-stabbed-church/
15 Oct, 2021 12:42
A Conservative MP has been stabbed “several times” according to reports, as he held a meeting at a Methodist church in his constituency of Southend West. Police have been deployed to the area in considerable numbers.
On Friday, a man ran into the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex where Conservative MP Sir David Amess was holding his constituency surgery. The man proceeded to attack the MP, who was stabbed “several times,” according to reports.
It is understood that Amess, 69, has been receiving treatment at the scene for his injuries. His condition has not been made public.
The location has been closed off and police have been seen in considerable force in the area. A police helicopter has also been deployed.
Essex Police confirmed the incident on Twitter, noting that a man had been arrested in relation to the stabbing. “We were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Rd North shortly after 12.05pm. A man was arrested shortly after & we’re not looking for anyone else.” The force said more information would be provided when they have it.
Amess, a prominent Tory MP, has served as the member for Southend West since 1997. He had previously served as MP for Basildon.
https://www.rt.com/uk/537586-uk-mp-david-amess-stabbed-church/