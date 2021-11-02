Tortured body of Punjab Police constable recovered after he was abducted by TLP in Wazirabad

Following up on this thread by another member:
Here's what a known Police Officer on twitter shared about the recent martyr of Punjab Police.
Imagine this happening with a soldier, would the COAS still meet and appease those mullahs? Punjab Police has been left on its own by these politicians. 1000 of TLP members are to be released today in Punjab by the orders of the Government.
