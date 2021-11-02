What's new

Tortured body of Punjab Police constable recovered after he was abducted by TLP in Wazirabad

Xestan

Xestan

Following up on this thread by another member:


Here's what a known Police Officer on twitter shared about the recent martyr of Punjab Police.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1455472679813894147

Imagine this happening with a soldier, would the COAS still meet and appease those mullahs? Punjab Police has been left on its own by these politicians. 1000 of TLP members are to be released today in Punjab by the orders of the Government.
 
Winchester

Winchester

This is diffcult to look at.

May Allah give sabr to the bereaved family. I cannot fathom what his parents are going through right now.
 
R

reflecthofgeismar

Man, that's so sad.
A ordinary man who was doing his duty for his country was killed by ungrateful swines.
Usually I don't like to comment on a Pakistani-theme because I'm not a Pakistani but this let my blood boil. No matter in which country stuff like this happens.
I could bet this guy didn't wanted to harm them and tried to talk to these swines but they only want to satisfy their lust for violence and fanatism.
This sympathic looking guy, who did nothing wrong, only his duty, has loving family, maybe he was married and had children and now?
C'mon, f*ck that shit...

People like these (who did THIS crime) ... you need to break them before you kill them.
They must understand that they go through hell in THIS life AND the afterlife.
You need to look into their eyes and see a empty soulless, fleshy shell - THEN they are ALLOWED to die.
 
WinterFangs

WinterFangs

Why Tf is the government not taking action against these scums, they are killing and torturing policemen and the government is allowing them to do it.
 
Invicta

Invicta

WinterFangs said:
Why Tf is the government not taking action against these scums, they are killing and torturing policemen and the government is allowing them to do it.
Their hands are tied, TLP has high support in certain areas, this coupled with unwavering blind support for such parties among the masses holds back the full writ of law. They need to spend time on every media outlet to change the narrative and gain support amongst the masses against TLP once that is done unleash Punjab Police - they would be gaging to give these thugs hell right now.
 
S

Sal12

I can only hope Pak state will not go down the drain in remaining one year of Bajwa. Pak would have been in much better shape today had bajwa was not here as chief.

A submissive person submits to everyone.
 
Invicta

Invicta

jamahir said:
Pakistani members, dislike him as you may but you need someone courageous like Gen. Musharraf to deal with these mullahs.
True - that one move was probably the only reason I hold him in high esteem, he still blundered in Baluchistan and his biggest mistake was letting Sharif go.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

My heart is literally sinking 🥺
But just like no one cared for our FC

Why would they care for a random police guy named butt of a small city

What did he die for?, we know capitulation has happened

Protecting the people from goons cause make no mistake if they weren't there

Random people on streets would have suffered similar fate
Know exactly what they're about
 
jamahir

jamahir

Brass Knuckles said:
Nahi
Then bhai, the tweeting officer's constable was murdered by those people and he is right in making the people aware of it. And these citizens might be those who may support TLP in an overt way or otherwise so he probably wants them to become aware to make them see the wrong of their support. :)
 
