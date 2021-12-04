Azadkashmir
Tortured body of Kashmiri teen girl recovered
The dead body of a 13-year-old girl who went missing 25 days ago from Dadyal, Azad Kashmir recovered on Friday, reported 24NewsHD TV channel.
Published: 10:45 AM, 3 Dec, 2021
The alleged murderer.
The dead body of a 13-year-old girl who went missing 25 days ago from Dadyal, Azad Kashmir recovered on Friday, reported 24NewsHD TV channel.
The police recovered the beheaded and tortured body of teen age Kanwal from a nearby jungle on the pointation of her killer Moeen. The ill-fated girl went out to buy vegetable from a shop near her home. The accused first raped her and when her condition worsened, he murdered her.
The killer belongs to Faisalabad and has been living in Kathar area of Dadyal for the last 10 years in connection with his employment at a tent service.
After committing crime, the accused went into hiding. But police hunted him down and arrested him after 25 days.
File photo of Kanwal.
According to the police, Moeen was a very hardened and criminal-minded person.
The body of innocent Kanwal was pressed under the heavy boulders and her head was detached. She was still holding money in her hand from which she wanted to buy vegetable.
On this gruesome incident, the Dadyal Bar Association announced Friday a day of mourning.
Dadyal looked somber and people expressed their grief and anger over this heinous crime.
Reporter Daniyal Syed