Torrential rains batter parts of China, triggering floods and mudslides

Multiple parts of China have been hit by floods and mudslides after a round of torrential rains hit the country in early July 2021. In southwestern Sichuan province, a major mudslide damaged homes and killed livestock, sparking the evacuation of more than 1,000 residents. China has been on high alert since severe floodings hit the region in 2020, with flood-response and rescue drills carried out ahead of the May rainy season.