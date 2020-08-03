Toronto | Anti-China protestors are Pro Hindu Terrorism

I honestly didn't even know this happened in Canada.It's sickening that these anti-China radicals would be allowed to protest and glorify their favorite Hindu terrorist, Narendra Modi, at a rally within Canada:I feel unsafe living in a country where we're importing more and more of these extremists and it's high time Canada abides by Hong Kong's National Security Laws and send these terrorists back to face justice.At a time when we want increased trade relations with China to diversify our trading partners so that we're not so reliant on the US who drags us into their wars of aggression whether in Afghanistan or Mali or wherever else there's a brown or black person to bomb which also robs us of valuable resources to put towards poverty alleviation especially critical for moments like these with the Covid19 pandemic and lockdowns keeping people out of work.These people should move to Australia which is increasingly ruining its trade relations with China while we scoop up the business they threw away.#FreeMengWanzhou#FreeAafiaSiddiqui