Torkham scam: At least 113 vehicles entered Pak without paying taxes, NA told

Torkham scam: Over 100 vehicles entered Pakistan without paying taxes, NA told



FBR chairman says at least 113 vehicles crossed into Pakistan without goods' declaration or record for deposit of leviable duties

July 21, 2020

ISLAMABAD: At least 113 identified vehicles entered Pakistan from Afghanistan without paying any leviable duties/taxes, the FBR chairman informed the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs on Tuesday.



The meeting, which was held under the chair of MNA Faizullah, was given a detailed briefing on the recent scam that occurred at Torkham border.