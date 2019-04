Pakistan has tried this strategy the result is the ongoing saga.



They tried to undermine Afghan Govt. and black mailed other countries in accepting Taliban as legitimate and concessions should be given.



Next during the same time, Pulwama was done to dent the image of Modi and also to make a statement that ISI can hit India at the time and place of choosing.



ISI did the similar bombing in Iran like Pulawama in India. that too when the Saudis are visiting to make them happy.



Tried to Hijack a civilian airlines from Bangladesh to Saudi Arabia during the same time period which became a failed attempt. The idea behind it is to black mail Hasina regime.



Countries around Pakistan do realize what exactly Pakistan is and they know very well the motives of Pakistan.

