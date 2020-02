China has a horrendous PR and HR department. It's foreign affairs just repeat the old and tired "win win" argument repeatedly and think that a big wallet can buy friendship.



The reality is that China's international image is horrible and few countries trust it. China is seen as a selfish country with zero ethics and zero moral compass. A large part of this is because of the shitty behavior of it's own citizens in other countries, another part of this is the complete ineptitude of Chinese media in projecting a favorable image of the country or making friends.



But retarded Chinese netizens on this site will just say "Only HARD POWER MATTERS!" And that's why China's image is terrible.

