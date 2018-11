US ambassador Alice Wells. PHOTO: FILEThe US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Ambassador Alice Wells, will visit Pakistan on Tuesday (tomorrow), the Foreign Office said on Monday.“The ambassador will hold meeting with senior officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” FO spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said in a Twitter post.“The aim would be to follow up on discussions between Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo with a view to further strengthen bilateral relations.”Dr Faisal added that the ambassador will also call on the Finance Minister [during his visit].Last month, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi stressed on a broad-based relationship with the United States during separate meetings with the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton.The foreign minister had emphasised that close “engagement between Pakistan and the United States had always been mutually beneficial and a factor for stability in South Asia”.