Top US and China officials clash publicly in Alaska

Well I think we thought too well of the united states, we thought that the u.s side will follow the necessary diplomatic protocols.
So for china it was necessary that we make our position clear. So let me say here that in front of the Chinese side, the United States does not have the qualification to say that it wants to speak to china from a position of strength.
Can you feel it? Can you feel the HEAT? That burn was INFERNAL!🔥
Dungeness said:
China is just tired of being lectured by the West.
Click to expand...
China has found its strength and found that the West can't harm it.
 
lol :D
 
it is not old China and this is not that US. China has several US weaknesses at hand to exploit.
it is two big economies fight and will not be that easy for Biden. thing may heat up on several occasions even in the future.
on one side Blinken is having this meeting on other hand their media is not only defending their official's tone but also highlighting issue such as Xinjiang etc.
 
The most consequential impact of Trump's presidency on US China relations is that it removed China's fear of the US. I think that was pretty evident in this meeting.
 
