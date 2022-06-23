Top US Air Force General surprised how poorly Russian Air Force has performed

F-22Raptor
Jun 19, 2014
Brown was asked if the Air Force is doing any “lessons learned” analysis of Russia’s campaign in Ukraine, and he said that effort is ongoing.
“How we would do it,” Brown said, is to attack air defenses and establish air superiority over a broad area of operations where U.S. ground forces were operating.
“That’s not the way the Russians have operated,” though, he said. Russian forces have kept their air forces “more closely [to] where they had ground superiority. So, based on their doctrine, they’ve stuck … where their ground forces are, and don’t venture very far from them.”
The Ukrainians have been successful in denying air superiority to Russia in part by not keeping their air defenses “static,” Brown said.
“They stay fairly dynamic, which made it more difficult” for Russia to find and destroy Ukrainian air defense systems.
“If you can’t do dynamic targeting very well, you’re going to have a hard time,” he said. This is “something we do, I think, … really well. And something we’ll continue to work on.”
He also expressed surprise that Russia is having such a hard time countering Ukrainian air defenses, noting that they are Russian-made systems.
“They’re going against their own” system, he said. “They should know how to defeat them.”
