Top US Air Force General surprised how poorly Russian Air Force has performed

US airforce underperformed in Vietnam too then as well since the USA lost over 3000 fixed wing aircraft in Vietnam war. The USAF wasn't able to help the US army and marines much then as well since the losses are closer to 100,000 killed than it is to 0... over 50,000 recorded killed, closer to 60,000 and captured and injured in the hundreds of thousands.



Russian airforce is underperforming in some perspective and performing well in other perspectives. How does a person choose to frame it for themselves?



I'm not on Russia's side with this but the propaganda and nonsense being parroted by the west is laugh worthy. You guys achieve nothing with lies and propaganda, especially believing your own propaganda. War is hard, that's it. Russians suffers losses. Ukrainian losses in comparison would be similar to Vietnam vs USA in losses. If USA were to fight Russia only conventionally, Russian propaganda would be full of how hard USA is losing and vice versa. But US cannot fight Russia. Will not fight, cannot fight. So save your chest thumping and big talk. Western weapons sent to Ukraine hasn't been able to stop the Russians from capturing and controlling MASSIVE territorial gains. They are doing this without carpet bombing. If you want to stop the Russians, go in and fight! then volunteer if your western country knows they will get STOMPED by Russia if they went in formally.



It's hilarious how all these western nations talk while they aren't in the war about how they would beat Russia and how their stupid articles say this or that about Russians but then they themselves will not fight and cannot fight. Go in to fight the Russians directly and stop their invasion. Then we can really see beyond cheap little articles saying how weak Russia is and how western weakness really is.



It is all exactly as pathetic and silly as North Korea saying how they will beat USA by showing them USA soldiers being captured and or killed by Iranians and Venezuela... (actually happened) they say Iran and Venezuela are both stronger than USA and USA would get killed by Iran or Venezuela in a war. That's how the west is like (like a North Korea in propaganda and silliness).