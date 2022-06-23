What's new

Top US Air Force General surprised how poorly Russian Air Force has performed

Brown was asked if the Air Force is doing any “lessons learned” analysis of Russia’s campaign in Ukraine, and he said that effort is ongoing.

“How we would do it,” Brown said, is to attack air defenses and establish air superiority over a broad area of operations where U.S. ground forces were operating.

“That’s not the way the Russians have operated,” though, he said. Russian forces have kept their air forces “more closely [to] where they had ground superiority. So, based on their doctrine, they’ve stuck … where their ground forces are, and don’t venture very far from them.”

The Ukrainians have been successful in denying air superiority to Russia in part by not keeping their air defenses “static,” Brown said.

“They stay fairly dynamic, which made it more difficult” for Russia to find and destroy Ukrainian air defense systems.

“If you can’t do dynamic targeting very well, you’re going to have a hard time,” he said. This is “something we do, I think, … really well. And something we’ll continue to work on.”

He also expressed surprise that Russia is having such a hard time countering Ukrainian air defenses, noting that they are Russian-made systems.

“They’re going against their own” system, he said. “They should know how to defeat them.”

Brown was asked if the Air Force is doing any “lessons learned” analysis of Russia’s campaign in Ukraine, and he said that effort is ongoing.

“How we would do it,” Brown said, is to attack air defenses and establish air superiority over a broad area of operations where U.S. ground forces were operating.

“That’s not the way the Russians have operated,” though, he said. Russian forces have kept their air forces “more closely [to] where they had ground superiority. So, based on their doctrine, they’ve stuck … where their ground forces are, and don’t venture very far from them.”

The Ukrainians have been successful in denying air superiority to Russia in part by not keeping their air defenses “static,” Brown said.

“They stay fairly dynamic, which made it more difficult” for Russia to find and destroy Ukrainian air defense systems.

“If you can’t do dynamic targeting very well, you’re going to have a hard time,” he said. This is “something we do, I think, … really well. And something we’ll continue to work on.”

He also expressed surprise that Russia is having such a hard time countering Ukrainian air defenses, noting that they are Russian-made systems.

“They’re going against their own” system, he said. “They should know how to defeat them.”

Ukraine is slowly being destroyed, killed, divided into many countries, and yet dumb US Yanks keep winning on Twitter and Youtube !! And that is why according to Psychology-Today, Americans are just Stupid !!! :lol:

Are Americans Just Stupid?​

Ukraine is slowly being destroyed, killed, divided into many countries, and yet dumb US Yanks keep winning on Twitter and Youtube !! And that is why according to Psychology-Today, Americans are just Stupid !!! :lol:

Are Americans Just Stupid?​

It is Ukraine which is getting destroyed not the US.

For the US, Ukraine is just a disposable tool.
 
Oh my. Oh look how tough the US air force was. Got its butt kicked by rag tag Taliban. Ooh.
Taliban was unconventional enemy they were fighting guerilla warfare against US military that's why US military backup from Afghanistan but against well armed and well trained foe like China and Russia they are INVINCIBLE at all front

Taliban is China's vassal state. They are dependent on China for everything. On the other hand, the US does not recognize Taliban.
Stop your nonsense here
 
Taliban is China's vassal state. They are dependent on China for everything. On the other hand, the US does not recognize Taliban.
What are you talking about!

China has no relationship with the Taliban, and the Chinese govt has not even recognized the Taliban regime.

No country can win a public security war without the support of the masses. The withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan does not mean that the United States cannot defeat the Taliban.
 
US airforce underperformed in Vietnam too then as well since the USA lost over 3000 fixed wing aircraft in Vietnam war. The USAF wasn't able to help the US army and marines much then as well since the losses are closer to 100,000 killed than it is to 0... over 50,000 recorded killed, closer to 60,000 and captured and injured in the hundreds of thousands.

Russian airforce is underperforming in some perspective and performing well in other perspectives. How does a person choose to frame it for themselves?

I'm not on Russia's side with this but the propaganda and nonsense being parroted by the west is laugh worthy. You guys achieve nothing with lies and propaganda, especially believing your own propaganda. War is hard, that's it. Russians suffers losses. Ukrainian losses in comparison would be similar to Vietnam vs USA in losses. If USA were to fight Russia only conventionally, Russian propaganda would be full of how hard USA is losing and vice versa. But US cannot fight Russia. Will not fight, cannot fight. So save your chest thumping and big talk. Western weapons sent to Ukraine hasn't been able to stop the Russians from capturing and controlling MASSIVE territorial gains. They are doing this without carpet bombing. If you want to stop the Russians, go in and fight! then volunteer if your western country knows they will get STOMPED by Russia if they went in formally.

It's hilarious how all these western nations talk while they aren't in the war about how they would beat Russia and how their stupid articles say this or that about Russians but then they themselves will not fight and cannot fight. Go in to fight the Russians directly and stop their invasion. Then we can really see beyond cheap little articles saying how weak Russia is and how western weakness really is.

It is all exactly as pathetic and silly as North Korea saying how they will beat USA by showing them USA soldiers being captured and or killed by Iranians and Venezuela... (actually happened) they say Iran and Venezuela are both stronger than USA and USA would get killed by Iran or Venezuela in a war. That's how the west is like (like a North Korea in propaganda and silliness).
 
US airforce underperformed in Vietnam too then as well since the USA lost over 3000 fixed wing aircraft in Vietnam war. The USAF wasn't able to help the US army and marines much then as well since the losses are closer to 100,000 killed than it is to 0... over 50,000 recorded killed, closer to 60,000 and captured and injured in the hundreds of thousands.

Russian airforce is underperforming in some perspective and performing well in other perspectives. How does a person choose to frame it for themselves?
Seriously? Going back to a war from 50-60 years ago? You and I both know air warfare has completely changed since then.

The Russian Air Force performance has been dog **** frankly.
 
Seriously? Going back to a war from 50-60 years ago? You and I both know air warfare has completely changed since then.

The Russian Air Force performance has been dog **** frankly.
Sure. It's so weak and so hopeless not a single western countries dares to do anything about it except constant bitching and complaining.

If you want to bitch and complain, fix the situation. You are so much stronger than Russia right? Go stop their invasion.
 
Sure. It's so weak and so hopeless not a single western countries dares to do anything about it except constant bitching and complaining.

If you want to bitch and complain, fix the situation. You are so much stronger than Russia right? Go stop their invasion.
Could the Russian Air Force of today conduct the same US air campaign of the first Gulf War against an Iraqi air defense network that was one of the densest in the world at that time?

No…..no it couldn’t.
 
A9CC1192-4A62-488B-915F-54E67E7E8FE8.jpeg



Great post from the f-16 forum
 
Could the Russian Air Force of today conduct the same US air campaign of the first Gulf War against an Iraqi air defense network that was one of the densest in the world at that time?

No…..no it couldn’t.
You're quite right that it could not. Gulf War was a wake up call for China and it is the most impressive display of networked air power.
 

