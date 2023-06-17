What's new

Top spender Indonesia accounted for over half of online purchases in S-E Asia in 2022: Study

Indonesia topped online spending for Southeast Asia in 2022, accounting for more than half of the region’s purchases on digital platforms, according to a report by Singapore-based venture firm Momentum Works.

The report analysed spendings across Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Total Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) in the region, which refers to the value of goods sold via e-commerce platforms, hit US$99.5 billion, up from US$87.1 billion in 2021 and US$54.8 billion in 2020. Southeast Asia’s total GMV is projected to increase to US$175 billion in 2028.

Indonesia accounted for 52 percent of the figure in 2022, with GMV totalling US$51.9 billion.

Shopee is the most commonly used e-commerce platform in the region, with total GMV in 2022 at US$47.9 billion. TikTok, meanwhile, has been gaining ground in the region through TikTok Shop. It reportedly aims to more than triple its GMV in the region.

Going forward, online spending could be impacted by various factors such as the resumption of retail shopping, inflation, rising interest rates and the rise in commodity prices, the report states.

momentum.asia
 

