What's new

Top security official warns 'drums of war are beating' amid rising China tensions

U

Uncensored

FULL MEMBER
Mar 30, 2020
118
0
105
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
One of the Federal Government's top national security officials has warned the "drums of war" are beating amid rising tensions with China.

In an Anzac Day message to staff, Home Affairs Department Secretary Mike Pezzullo said Australia must work to reduce the risk of
war "but not at the cost of our precious liberty".

"Today, as free nations again hear the beating drums and watch worryingly the militarisation of issues that we had, until recent years, thought unlikely to be catalysts for war, let us continue to search unceasingly for the chance for peace while bracing again, yet again, for the curse of war," Mr Pezzullo said.

1619474959764.png

A top Australian national security official has warned that the 'drums of war' are beating amid China's rise in the Asia Pacific. (AP)


Security expert John Blaxland told Today Mr Pezzullo's words were "chilling" but a realistic summary of the security threats faced by Australia.

"It is chilling but it is sobering ... Inside government bureaucracy we are seeing a reminder that the stakes are getting high," Professor Blaxland said.

Professor Blaxland, from the Australian National University (ANU), said Mr Pezzullo's speech was a wake-up call for the Federal Government and defence planners.

He said the Australian Defence Force needed more resources to respond to China's rise.

"We are way off any kind of ability to respond," he said this morning.

"We have a boutique defence force that, you know, in terms of just in land power terms alone, it is about one-and-a-half divisions. In the Second World War at its peak we had 14."

1619475023988.png

China's military build up in the South China Sea includes building artificial reefs that can be used as defence bases. (Getty images)


In contrast, China has launched a massive military expansion program along with increased cyber warfare capabilities.

"The number of ships that China has in the South China Sea is mind blowing and they are intimidating, Malaysia, the Philippines - anybody except probably Vietnam - are intimidated to do anything."

In his speech, Mr Pezzullo, warned that Australia must be prepared "to send off, yet again, our warriors to fight".

"Today, as free nations again hear the beating drums and watch worryingly the militarisation of issues that we had, until recent years, thought unlikely to be catalysts for war, let us continue to search unceasingly for the chance for peace while bracing again, yet again, for the curse of war," Mr Pezzullo said.

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews told Today the Australian government was "alert but not alarmed" about regional threats.

"I think the overarching message from government is that we need to be alert but not alarmed. That is going to be the consistent messaging from us," she said.

"We're obviously very conscious as a government of what is happening in the Pacific region, in particular, and we will always put Australians first, second and third."

But Labor frontbencher Bill Shorten told Today that top government officials such as Mr Pezzullo should avoid "inflammatory" language.

"I don't understand why they are using such inflammatory language.

"So by all means we need to stand up for our trade, stand up for rule rights, but language like 'drums of war', I think that is pretty hyper-excited language," Mr Shorten said.

1619475076920.png

Defence Minister Peter Dutton has warned China is militarising ports in the Asia Pacific region. (9News)


Earlier this week, Defence Minister Peter Dutton warned that China was militarising ports in the region.

"We need to recognise that our region is changing," Mr Dutton said on Sunday.

"China is militarising ports across our region. We need to deal with all of that, and that is exactly what we are now focused on."

The comments follow the contentious decision by Foreign Minister Marise Payne to scrap Victoria's controversial infrastructure agreement with Beijing linked to China's Belt and Road initiative.

www.9news.com.au

Top security official warns 'drums of war are beating' amid China tensions

One of the Federal Government's top national security officials has warned that the "drums of war" are beat...
www.9news.com.au www.9news.com.au
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
1,904
-7
1,859
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Seems like someone has finally seen the reality on the ground and how things have changed and constantly changing
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
2,817
9
4,939
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
China is no match for Royal Navy

UK is sending its £3 billion carrier right to Chinas front door

its like me sending my Bugatti to my enemy front door and double dare him to touch it, and he doesnt

humiliation and loss of respect and credibility

make note, UK is sending its top assets into enemy territory, basically parking a carrier in someones back yard not even neutral territory, so you can image what would happen if UK and China met in open ocean in the Pacific

shows the guts and faith UK has in its naval assets, China on the other hand in 10 years of CV-16 being commissioned does not even have the confidence to send it outside South China Sea

and 15 years of Type 071 LPD and its never conducted a single over the horizon amphibious landing
 
IbnAbdullah

IbnAbdullah

FULL MEMBER
Jul 26, 2018
1,007
8
1,770
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Salaam

aziqbal said:
China is no match for Royal Navy

UK is sending its £3 billion carrier right to Chinas front door

its like me sending my Bugatti to my enemy front door and double dare him to touch it, and he doesnt

humiliation and loss of respect and credibility

make note, UK is sending its top assets into enemy territory, basically parking a carrier in someones back yard not even neutral territory, so you can image what would happen if UK and China met in open ocean in the Pacific

shows the guts and faith UK has in its naval assets, China on the other hand in 10 years of CV-16 being commissioned does not even have the confidence to send it outside South China Sea

and 15 years of Type 071 LPD and its never conducted a single over the horizon amphibious landing
Click to expand...
I'm not sure if you are being serious a facetious.

The UK may be the Ships however, it's not a local neighborhood rivalry where you beat them up just like that. The Chinese, as far as I can tell, are not desirous of war. They have little to gain with going to war and lot to lose.

These sorts of things, I imagine, have to be managed with great care and sense for proportion. I imagine, the Chinese will make a point in due time but it will likely be in the context of its situation - that is both of where it stand and where it is coming from. As in, about 20 years ago, was the UK able to send its fleet there? Has the Chinese area of influence and assertion increased from 20 years ago?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

VCheng
Is AIPAC losing its influence in USA?
Replies
4
Views
1K
VCheng
VCheng

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom