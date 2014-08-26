Top security official warns 'drums of war are beating' amid rising China tensions

aziqbal said: China is no match for Royal Navy



UK is sending its £3 billion carrier right to Chinas front door



its like me sending my Bugatti to my enemy front door and double dare him to touch it, and he doesnt



humiliation and loss of respect and credibility



make note, UK is sending its top assets into enemy territory, basically parking a carrier in someones back yard not even neutral territory, so you can image what would happen if UK and China met in open ocean in the Pacific



shows the guts and faith UK has in its naval assets, China on the other hand in 10 years of CV-16 being commissioned does not even have the confidence to send it outside South China Sea



and 15 years of Type 071 LPD and its never conducted a single over the horizon amphibious landing

SalaamI'm not sure if you are being serious a facetious.The UK may be the Ships however, it's not a local neighborhood rivalry where you beat them up just like that. The Chinese, as far as I can tell, are not desirous of war. They have little to gain with going to war and lot to lose.These sorts of things, I imagine, have to be managed with great care and sense for proportion. I imagine, the Chinese will make a point in due time but it will likely be in the context of its situation - that is both of where it stand and where it is coming from. As in, about 20 years ago, was the UK able to send its fleet there? Has the Chinese area of influence and assertion increased from 20 years ago?