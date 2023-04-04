What's new

Top Russian technical university campus in China's Hainan island to focus on aviation and aerospace, Hainan resumes visa-free policy to 59 countries

Top Russian technical university campus in China's Hainan island to focus on aviation and aerospace

  • Project details for National Research University Moscow Power Engineering Institute’s Chinese campus follow President Xi Jinping’s trip to Russia
  • The campus in Wenchang county, home to China’s fourth spaceport, aims to be up and running by September 2025


Published: 5:05pm, 4 Apr, 2023

49c60074-e045-44a0-8fba-c0ce11899abc_12dbd77f.jpg

The Chinese campus of Russia’s MPEI is expected to complete construction by June 2025. Photo: CABR

One of Russia’s largest technical universities will start building a campus later this year in the southern Chinese island of Hainan – home to the country’s fourth space station.

The new National Research University Moscow Power Engineering Institute (MPEI) campus will specialise in “aviation and aerospace teaching and research”, according to Chinese digital daily The Paper.
Work on the main building will begin in September, the report said, as project details were firmed up following Chinese President Xi Jinping’s trip to Russia.

Construction of the 55-hectare (137-acre) campus in coastal Wenchang county – which hosts the Wenchang Satellite Launch Centre – is expected to be complete by June 2025, with undergraduate and postgraduate classes offered from that September.

This comes two weeks after Xi wrapped up a three-day state visit to Moscow, where he and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin vowed to deepen their “comprehensive strategic partnership”, in a joint statement that also pledged to deepen science, technology and educational ties.

Details of the planned MPEI campus follow close on the heels of an unprecedented agreement between the Hainan provincial government and Germany’s Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences (FH Bielefeld).

The FH Bielefeld campus in Hainan’s Yangpu economic development zone would be the first foreign-run college to operate independently on Chinese soil, according to an official statement on the deal signed in December.

FH Bielefeld, which focuses on business and engineering, would work with the province to aid “the development of advanced manufacturing, hi-tech industries, and industry specialisation”, the statement said.

Allowing foreign educational institutes to operate without a local joint venture is seen as a rare move in China. But Hainan is an exception, as a free-trade port and special economic zone that offers preferential tax policies.

Beijing also aims to make the popular resort island a hub for renowned international schools by 2025.

The province will focus on building an “international education and innovation hub”, Cao Xiankun, the Communist Party secretary for the provincial education department, told the Hainan Daily last month.

Apart from allowing independently run schools, the department is also co-running programmes with six domestic and international institutions, like that between the University of Electric Science and Technology of China and the University of Glasgow.

Cao said creating a “studying abroad experience” in Hainan would encourage the return of overseas “expenditure on education” and also attract international students from Southeast Asia.

China’s resort island province Hainan to host new campus of top Russian technical university​

  • The Chinese campus of the National Research University Moscow Power Engineering Institute will be situated in Hainan province’s Wenchang county
  • Hainan is trying to boost its education sector by wooing prestigious foreign universities with a focus on science, technology, agriculture or medicine


Published: 9:00pm, 17 Oct, 2022

42954802300_7b45e55263_o.jpg


A major Russian technical university is building a 55-hectare (137-acre) campus on the tropical island of Hainan, as the Chinese free-trade zone opens its door to foreign institutions.

The Chinese campus of the National Research University Moscow Power Engineering Institute (MPEI) will be located in Hainan’s Wenchang county, a coastal tourist spot and home to a space station, according to a statement by the campus designer China Academy of Building Research (CABR) last week.

Hainan Daily, a local newspaper, reported in March that the province had struck an agreement with MPEI to set up a local campus.

The move comes amid Hainan’s push to boost its education sector by luring prestigious foreign universities with a focus on science, technology, agriculture or medicine, as well as vocational schools, to set up operations in the free-trade port.

The provincial education department is currently pursuing similar deals with Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences in Germany and École hôtelière de Lausanne, a hospitality management school in Switzerland.

Hainan’s attempt to woo overseas institutions, as part of its free-trade arrangement, stands as an exception in China, where most local governments are trying to reduce foreign influence in the education sector.

MPEI’s Hainan campus also signals the deepening bond between Russia and China amid rising tensions with the US.
Founded in 1930, MPEI is known for its power engineering research. One of its alumni was the late former Chinese Premier Li Peng, who was sent to study at the university from 1948 to 1955 during the Soviet era.

Li, who is called “the most famous graduate of MPEI” on the university’s website, served as president of the foreign student union during his years on campus. He was awarded an honorary doctorate in 1995.

Last year, MPEI received approval from China’s Ministry of Education to set up a joint school with Henan University of Science and Technology in Luoyang city in western Henan province.

CABR’s architecture design arm, which won the bid for MPEI’s Hainan project, said it aims to present a campus design that combines the tropical ecosystem of the island and the rational temperament of the Russian university.

It did not say when the construction work would take place.
d2d2655e-fee5-426b-9910-4fda24160b23.jpeg


Wenchang, home to China’s fourth and southernmost spaceport, is also planning to partner with Chinese aerospace universities – including Northwestern Polytechnical University in Xian, capital of Shaanxi province, and the Harbin Institute of Technology – to establish graduate schools and training bases.

The county said it has also begun talks with overseas institutes such as Ukraine’s National Aviation University to cultivate talent.

China is under growing pressure to shore up its technological competitiveness as the US ratchets up export restrictions against Chinese institutions.

Earlier this month, the Bureau of Industry and Security, an agency under the US Department of Commerce, announced new measures targeting China’s advanced semiconductor industry, including restrictions prohibiting “US persons” from supporting the development or production of chips at certain Chinese firms.

Some Chinese universities, including the Harbin Institute of Technology, have already been previously added to a US trade blacklist, formally known as the Entity List, for “supporting procurement of items for military end-use in China”.

