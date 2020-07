Top Russian space official dismisses NASA’s moon plans, considering a lunar base with China instead

Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia’s space organization, declared that his country is not interested in participating in NASA’s Artemis moon program.

“For the United States, this right now is a big political project. With the lunar project, we are observing our American partners retreat from principles of cooperation and mutual support,” Rogozin said in an interview translated by CNBC.

Emphasizing recent discussions with top Chinese officials, Rogozin said that Russia and China intend to lead the development of “a lunar scientific base.”