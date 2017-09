Photo: US SF in Syria

"US backed YPG/SDF statement strongly condemns Russian airstrikes on US backed forces NE Deir Ezzor."______"Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov blamed the death of a Russian general near Deir el-Zour on the U.S.' "two-faced" policy in Syria, RIA news agency reported on Monday.Ryabkov also expressed Russia's concern about the U.S.' attitude towards Daesh in Syria, saying it questioned the country's desire to destroy the terror group."