Top Reasons Why the Government of Pakistan Sucks So 'Officially' Bad at Everything They Do

If we were to ask the country’s premier Imran Khan, he wouldn’t blink before ruling the corrupt Nawaz and Zardari families guilty for the miseries we face today. And the nation listened to its most charming man and brought him to power to fight the injustices he highlighted. Despite being in power for over 9 months now, the lives of the common Pakistanis are yet to improve.





Ours is a very different country from what you see in Eva Zu Beck’s vlogs. A simple dine out can be fatal even in a city as busy as Karachi, unlike what the travel vloggers tell you. The water we consume in most places is unsafe for human consumption, and the air quality is rapidly deteriorating at times when they’ve finally started improving even in China!





However, the actual problems of Pakistanis aren’t even highlighted. People, common and poor people are in a very disadvantaged position. There is STRIKING inequality, and they accept it because they know no other way of life. This has happened because of dirty government sell-offs in education whose out of merit appointment, negligence, corruption and rampant abuse of power led to birth of private mafias in this sector. The elite has completely cordoned itself off from the effects of a dysfunctional public education sector, by sending their children abroad for foreign education or to the top local private schools.





On the other hand, a poor Pakistani’s child not only earns bread and butter for the family at an age when your kids only get love and attention but is also subject to an education sector that forever deprives him of equal opportunities in life.





Yes, innovations like the Internet have showered a lot of hope. But it still hasn’t become so common in Pakistan or anywhere else that it replaces the need for public education. Why else would economies like Finland, Japan and pretty much all of the developed world spend so much on their public education if it weren’t so important?





And this is just the education sector. I can go on and on about the miseries in health and so many other departments. But so far, this only encompasses the ‘what’, and not the ‘why’.





As a researcher with deep interest in Pakistan issues, here’s my bit on WHY the government of Pakistan has repeatedly sucked at their job:





Lack of Merit





The #1 reason that hardly anyone highlights today for the poor governance of Pakistan is the criminal induction in government. As a result of such reckless appointments even of senior most officers of civilian institutions especially in the times of Nawaz and Zardari, the people of Pakistan are suffering the consequences today in the form of destroyed institutions. Nepotism, cronyism and favoritism have been the hallmarks of the past rulers.





Small men holding big offices in Pakistan, even at secretary level, which is the highest rank a government officer can rise to in most public offices. Imagine, when a secretary himself has licked the boots of a corrupt politician to come to power, then what value will he add? Wouldn’t you feel detested to even meet such small men with no integrity or self worth?





Tolerance for Inefficiency





The #2 top reason isn’t corruption or abuse of power, in my view, but rather the tolerance for inefficiency. This is sickening. In CTD, police butchered an innocent family in broad daylight with bullets from automatic rifle weapons that were fired repeatedly, but no action was taken against any of the officers heading the institution. The moron heading Punjab didn’t step down. Had they been sacked, it would have set the right precedence for others.





Lack of Priorities





Again, a shameful and discriminatory practice meted out by those in power in this ‘land of the pure’. My emotions are starting to rise, so I better finish this post quickly before it becomes a harboring place for my dirtiest curse words.





Imagine a nation that showers plots and houses on its government and defense officers, and then goes on to award plots to journalists to get them to keep their mouths shut, but fails to build schools and hospitals for the poor.





Every officer of the defense or government sector is entitled to a plot or piece of land. Yet, every child in Pakistan is not entitled to free and quality education or even basic health care facilities.





And this pays off for the elites actually. The people have come to accept that THEIR CHILDREN’S RIGHT TO EDUCATION AND PUBLIC SCHOOLS is LESS THAN an officer’s right to a piece of land.





It doesn’t just end here. Imagine, then this nation bestows acres upon acres of accommodation and unbudgeted spending to its senior officers in police, defense and other sectors, but is unable to build quality schools or hospitals for its people.





When people say we are a poor country, I tell them that we aren’t poor. Our resources are being used in unproductive ways.







The hypocrite leading us made headlines after coming to power when he announced that he wouldn’t reside in premier’s house and moved into smaller accommodation, but failed to get even ONE police officer to leave his government bungalow and turn it into public school.







Conclusion









That's it. To fix things, all we need to do is demand anyone and everyone out of merit to be kicked out.





Comment if you think a common Pakistani’s right to public schools and hospitals outweighs a government or defense officer’s right to property.











That’s it. To fix things, all we need to do is demand anyone and everyone out of merit to be kicked out.





You should give praise where it’s deserved. The good thing about defense is that they have merit in selection of their officers.





But public sectors are rotting with unqualified and undeserving personnel. Someone in public sector who is unqualified for his post has bad influence on others, but here, in many departments, so many undeserving employments have been offered that their numbers far exceed those who came via any form of merit.





Having mercy on this lot is doing injustice with your children. These are the real enemies, who are rotting government institutions with their presence and have no proof or evidence of any competitive examination for their posts. Because of their negligence, mafias have risen in every sector of the country. Because of their failure, Pakistan enjoys some of the worst standards in everything today. Terrorism is also promoted as consequence of reasons above.





Youths that are unemployed should do something meaningful by protesting the injustices highlighted above and which are the actual reason for the nation’s miseries.





My research doesn’t end here. After all, we need the solution right?





Here’s the opportunity for Pakistan’s youth in this:



More than 30 million Pakistanis between the ages of 15 and 30 years reside in Lahore and Karachi alone. The ruling PTI only secured a little over 10 million votes. If the youth unites to protest against the injustices in the selection of government officers, no force on earth can stop them from cleansing their country and ridding the poor departments of these undeserving morons.





Having mercy on them is doing injustice with your kids. You can’t afford that, can you?











So again and I hope I've made myself more clear now,















The 'merit' system in the Army is considered better than the rest.But when theof the input is generally lacking, it doesn't matter how competitive the actual system is. You could get a 2% passing rate, but all that it means is that 2% of people who took the exam passed it. If everybody who took it was mediocre to begin with (as is has been happening for decades, with many chasing better opportunities abroad or elsewhere), then you can take your merit and shove it up your...The entire point is that public service careers have to be made prestigious and attractive to the most brilliant people in the country. This is how the first world became the first world - the aristocracy of talent. The CIA would be hunting for talent at Harvard, MIT, etc., as it does now. Our 'seth saab' culture (including in the ISI) is: you should feel lucky that we're even talking to you.Our institutions need to wake up and realize where Pakistan actually stands globally based on objective metrics. Our economy is a joke, our foreign reserves are fairy dust, our passport might be in the bottom 5 of the world (as are some other socioeconomic indicators). It's an emergency situation, but because DHAs are nice and clean, foreign franchised coffee shops are open, cinemas are playing the latest Hollywood films, etc., we forget.As long as the powerful can enjoy their perks, privileges, and plots without any connection to performance (improving Pakistan's position on objective global metrics substantially), there is no reason for the existing 'power elite' to be tempted to change.My 2c.