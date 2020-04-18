What's new

Top One Percent: Are Hindus the New Jews in America?

Hindu Americans have surpassed Jewish Americans in education and rival them in household incomes. How did immigrants from India, one of the world's poorest countries, join the ranks of the richest people in the United States? How did such a small minority of just 1% become so disproportionately represented in the highest income occupations ranging from top corporate executives and technology entrepreneurs to doctors, lawyers and investment bankers? Indian-American Professor Devesh Kapur, co-author of The Other One Percent: Indians in America, explains it in terms of educational achievement. He says that an Indian-American is at least 9 times more educated than an individual in India. He attributes it to what he calls a process of "triple selection".

Hindu American Household Income:

A 2016 Pew study reported that more than a third of Hindus (36%) and four-in-ten Jews (44%) live in households with incomes of at least $100,000. More recently, the US Census data shows that the median household income of Indian-Americans, vast majority of whom are Hindus, has reached $127,000, the highest among all ethnic groups in America.

Median income of Pakistani-American households is $87.51K, below $97.3K for Asian-Americans but significantly higher than $65.71K for overall population. Median income for Indian-American households $126.7K, the highest in the nation.

Hindu Americans Education:

Indian-Americans, vast majority of whom are Hindu, have the highest educational achievement among the religions in America. More than three-quarters (76%) of them have at least a bachelors's degree.

By comparison, sixty percent of Pakistani-Americans have at least a bachelor's degree, the second highest percentage among. The average for Asian-Americans with at least a bachelor's degree is 56%.

American Hindus are the most highly educated with 96% of them having college degrees, according to Pew Research. 75% of Jews and 54% of American Muslims have college degrees versus the US national average of 39% for all Americans. American Christians trail all other groups with just 36% of them having college degrees. 96% of Hindus and 80% of Muslims in the U.S. are either immigrants or the children of immigrants.




Jews are the second-best educated in America with 59% of them having college degrees. Then come Buddhists (47%), Muslims (39%) and Christians (25%).

Triple Selection:

Devesh Kapur, a professor of political science at the University of Pennsylvania and co-author of The Other One Percent: Indians in America (Oxford University Press, 2017), explains the phenomenon of high-achieving Indian-Americans as follows: “What we learned in researching this book is that Indians in America did not resemble any other population anywhere; not the Indian population in India, nor the native population in the United States, nor any other immigrant group from any other nation.”

Devesh talks about what he calls “a triple selection” process that gave Indian-Americans a boost over typically poor and uneducated immigrants who come to the United States from other countries. The first two selections took place in India. As explained in the book: “The social system created a small pool of persons to receive higher education, who were urban, educated, and from high/dominant castes.” India’s examination system then selected individuals for specialized training in technical fields that also happened to be in demand in the United States. Kapur estimated that the India-American population is nine times more educated than individuals in the home country.

Summary:

Hindu Americans rival Jewish Americans in educational achievement and household incomes. Hindus in America have joined the ranks of the richest people in the United States. They account for just 1% of the US population but they are disproportionately represented in the highest income occupations ranging from top corporate executives and technology entrepreneurs to doctors, lawyers and investment bankers. Indian-American Professor Devesh Kapur, co-author of The Other One Percent: Indians in America, explains it in terms of their educational achievement. He says that an Indian-American is at least 9 times more educated than an individual in India. He attributes it to what he calls a process of "triple selection".
I love studies like this. Back in the 1990s they said that Chinese were a model minority too. Indians already have experience with this sort of fake praise like the whole concept of "martial races" but apparently they keep falling for it.

I hope Indians fully believe their own hype.
 
FairAndUnbiased said:
I love studies like this. Back in the 1990s they said that Chinese were a model minority too. Indians already have experience with this sort of fake praise like the whole concept of "martial races" but apparently they keep falling for it.

I hope Indians fully believe their own hype.
there is a marked difference between Chinese and indians in the US. I suspect when counting Chinese they include all (good, bad, mediocre) even those that can't locate China on a map, been in America for generations. whereas most of 1.5 million pajeets are highly trained and selected. how difficult is is it to understand that out of 1.5 billion street-shitters, a million or so can be selected and trained to be pajeets?
 
Median Income of Asian-Americans. Source: USA Facts

US Educational Attainment By Religion Source: Pew Research


Rich, successful intelligent Jews have made Israel a powerful, developed nation that invents many advanced sciences and technologies. Israel is a virtual superpower. When did indians do the same thing for india?
 
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
Rich, successful intelligent Jews have made Israel a powerful, developed nation that invents many advanced sciences and technologies. Israel is a virtual superpower. When did indians do the same thing for india?
It’s happening. Slowly but surly. Unlike Isreal, India is very large and populated. So it will be a slow process.
Genghis khan1 said:
It’s happening. Slowly but surly. Unlike Isreal, India is very large and populated. So it will be a slow process.
How is it happening? Any evidence? What advanced sciences and technologies have indians invented? Here is a list of the average IQ scores for each nation. Compare those of india and Israel:

PS What you stated above, indians have been saying since 1985. Possibly earlier.
 
The Hindus in America are the cream of the crop. They are not typical Hindus in India.

Devesh Kapur, a professor of political science at the University of Pennsylvania and co-author of The Other One Percent: Indians in America (Oxford University Press, 2017), explains the phenomenon of high-achieving Indian-Americans as follows: “What we learned in researching this book is that Indians in America did not resemble any other population anywhere; not the Indian population in India, nor the native population in the United States, nor any other immigrant group from any other nation.”


Devesh talks about what he calls “a triple selection” process that gave Indian-Americans a boost over typically poor and uneducated immigrants who come to the United States from other countries. The first two selections took place in India. As explained in the book: “The social system created a small pool of persons to receive higher education, who were urban, educated, and from high/dominant castes.” India’s examination system then selected individuals for specialized training in technical fields that also happened to be in demand in the United States. Kapur estimated that the India-American population is nine times more educated than individuals in the home country.

