What's new

Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to meet in Indonesia next week

Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
19,373
23
20,936
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia

Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to meet in Indonesia next week​


1670611052304.png

Kim Gunn (L), South Korea's chief negotiator on North Korea's nuclear program, and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Sung Kim (C) and Takehiro Funakoshi, respectively, pose for a photo during their meeting in Bali, Indonesia, on July 8, 2022, in this file photo provided by the Seoul foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- The chief nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan will meet in Indonesia next week to discuss the North Korea issue, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.

Kim Gunn, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, will have back-to-back bilateral and trilateral meetings with his American and Japanese counterparts, Sung Kim and Takehiro Funakoshi, respectively, from Monday to Tuesday in Jakarta, according to the ministry.

They are expected to share their assessments on regional tensions attributable to North Korea's evolving missile provocations and the possibility of its nuclear test. They previously held consultations in Tokyo in September.

en.yna.co.kr

Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to meet in Indonesia next week | Yonhap News Agency

SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- The chief nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and J...
en.yna.co.kr en.yna.co.kr
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
North Korea says tests a nuclear warning to South Korea, US
2
Replies
16
Views
562
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
North Korea threatens South, US with ‘most horrible price in history’
Replies
3
Views
244
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
U.S. vows full military capabilities — including nukes — to defend allies from North Korea
Replies
11
Views
311
ozranger
O
JackTheRipper
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
Replies
6
Views
224
LeGenD
LeGenD
beijingwalker
North Korea Fires Missiles During US Navy Joint Exercise
Replies
4
Views
329
K_Bin_W
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom