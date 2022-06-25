What's new

Top LeT man Sajid Mir quietly held, jailed in terror financing case

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistani officials ticked items off their to-do list for submission of report to Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on the implementation of the action plan for getting out of its ‘grey-list’, something that strengthened their case was the conviction and sentencing of top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Sajid Majeed Mir.

Mir, 44, who allegedly directed the 2008 Mumbai attacks, was sentenced by an anti-terrorism court in Lahore, in the first week of this month, to 15 and a half years in jail after convicting him in a terror financing case. He was also fined Rs420,000. He is currently serving sentence in Kot Lakhpat jail, according to a source.

It all happened so quietly that no one came to know about such an important court verdict in such a high-profile case, except for a very brief report in one of the newspapers, which too could not attract attention. His detention, which apparently took place in later part of April, was also kept away from media’s prying eyes.

Pakistani authorities, it should be recalled, had in the past claimed he had died, but Western countries remained unconvinced and demanded proofs of his death. This issue rather became a major sticking point in FATF’s assessment of Pakistan’s progress on the action plan late last year. This was where things finally started moving in Mir’s case leading to his ‘arrest’.
So Indians were right all along about Pakistan's involvement in Mumbai terror attacks. All hats to FATF pressure for bringing justice to terror victims in the end...

So Indians were right all along about Pakistan's involvement in Mumbai terror attacks. All hats to FATF pressure for bringing justice to terror victims in the end...

This could have been done voluntarily long ago, but then, that would have meant a disastrous admission of complicity in the Bombay attack.

That Bombay attack was the major reason for my seeking membership of Pakistani fora, starting with the very urbane and gentlemanly All Things Pakistan, begun by Adil Najam: Who were these people bent on killing unarmed civilians in India? I still don't have an understanding of the vicious hatred for India and Indians displayed by some - not all, thank Heavens, but by more than is comfortable. The mirroring that it has wrought is even more distressing, although there are many other factors besides this that has made Indian politics and society what it is today.
 
Other than the Bombay attack, Lashkar-e-Tayyaba is a filthy terrorist group which assassinated the actress Ambreen Bhat in India-administered Kashmir just because she was an actress on local TV and because she posted her vids on social media. LeT wants to Talibanize Kashmir. Eliminate these terrorists with supreme prejudice !
 
So Indians were right all along about Pakistan's involvement in Mumbai terror attacks. All hats to FATF pressure for bringing justice to terror victims in the end...

Bura mat manna sirji but situation for your pm looks desperate to be honest .
By these actions of his .
 
Since when this FINANCIAL action task force becomes Terror Scrutiny task force?? Who is the core beneficiary of this FATF sanctions against Pakistan?
 
Indians say thanks to FATF for giving some justice for the victims of Mumbai attacks. I read in the news article that extradition of this guy to US is also in the works :cheers:
 

