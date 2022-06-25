Top LeT man Sajid Mir quietly held, jailed in terror financing case

Norwegian said:



Mir, 44, who allegedly directed the 2008 Mumbai attacks, was sentenced by an anti-terrorism court in Lahore, in the first week of this month, to 15 and a half years in jail after convicting him in a terror financing case. He was also fined Rs420,000. He is currently serving sentence in Kot Lakhpat jail, according to a source.



It all happened so quietly that no one came to know about such an important court verdict in such a high-profile case, except for a very brief report in one of the newspapers, which too could not attract attention. His detention, which apparently took place in later part of April, was also kept away from media’s prying eyes.



Pakistani authorities, it should be recalled, had in the past claimed he had died, but Western countries remained unconvinced and demanded proofs of his death. This issue rather became a major sticking point in FATF’s assessment of Pakistan’s progress on the action plan late last year. This was where things finally started moving in Mir’s case leading to his ‘arrest’.

So Indians were right all along about Pakistan's involvement in Mumbai terror attacks. All hats to FATF pressure for bringing justice to terror victims in the end...



This could have been done voluntarily long ago, but then, that would have meant a disastrous admission of complicity in the Bombay attack.That Bombay attack was the major reason for my seeking membership of Pakistani fora, starting with the very urbane and gentlemanly All Things Pakistan, begun by Adil Najam: Who were these people bent on killing unarmed civilians in India? I still don't have an understanding of the vicious hatred for India and Indians displayed by some - not all, thank Heavens, but by more than is comfortable. The mirroring that it has wrought is even more distressing, although there are many other factors besides this that has made Indian politics and society what it is today.