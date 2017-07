Lashkari is believed to have been involved in the killing of the six policemen last month and was reportedly one of the ultras trapped in the security forces cordon on Saturday.

NEW DELHI: Two terrorists , including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba ( LeT ) commander, were killed after an hours-long standoff with security forces in Dailgam village in Jammu and Kashmir 's Anantnag districtEarlier in the day, security forces launched cordon and search operations in the Brenti-Batpora area, acting on intelligence on the presence of terrorists in the area.Police sources said after receiving specific information regarding presence of terrorists, including top LeT leader Bashir Lashkari in Dailgam, security forces laid a cordon in the wee hours. While the cordon was being laid, some terrorists believed to be hiding in a house opened fire on the security personnel, who also retaliated in kind.On June 16, SHO Feroz Ahmed and five other policemen were killed on the outskirts of Anantnag district.A counter-operation was immediately commenced to flush out the holed up terrorists. Police said the terrorists were using human shields at the encounter site. IGP Kashmir Munir Khan said 17 civilians have been rescued from the encounter site. The house the terrorists were hiding in was damaged in heavy blasts, and Lashkari and his fellow operative Azad Malik were killed. Both were local Kashmiri boys.Two civilians - Tahira and Shadab Chopan - also lost their lives in the crossfiring. 44-year-old Tahira was rushed to the district hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, officials said.