Top leaders of five countries to join Bangladesh’s 50 years celebrations

Top leaders of five countries to join Bangladesh’s 50 years celebrations

Heads of state or government of five neighbouring countries are joining in person the 10-day celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.
Top leaders of five countries to join Bangladesh’s 50 years celebrations
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Mar 2021 01:17 AM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2021 02:35 AM BdST












Heads of state or government of five neighbouring countries are joining in person the 10-day celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.




They are Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, president of the Maldives, Mahinda Rajapaksa, prime minister of Sri Lanka, Bidya Devi Bhandari, president of Nepal, Lotay Tshering, prime minister of Bhutan, and Narendra Modi, prime minister of India.
Their visits will mainly be limited to the celebrations, but Bangladesh will sign memorandums of understanding with all five countries, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said at a media briefing in Dhaka on Monday.
The foreign leaders accepted Bangladesh’s invitation “keeping trust in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s leadership”, he said.



President Md Abdul Hamid will attend the programmes on Mar 17, 22 and 26 while Hasina will be present on Mar 17, 19, 22, 24 and 26. All the events will be held at the National Parade Ground in Dhaka.

Solih will be chief guest at the event on Mar 17, Rajapaksa on Mar 19, Bhandari on Mar 22, Tshering on Mar 24 and Modi on Mar 26.
Leaders of many other countries will deliver video messages during the celebrations. Foreign cultural troupes will perform along with Bangladeshi artistes.
A digital exhibition on Bangabandhu and Mahatma Gandhi will be launched on Mar 26. It will move to key cities later.
Besides the celebrations, the foreign leaders will pay respects to the martyrs of Bangladesh’s Liberation War at the National Memorial and to Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi 32, hold meetings with Hasina and Hamid, and join dinners hosted by the president and the prime minister.
Modi will also visit the grave of Bangabandhu in Gopalganj’s Tungipara and two temples in Satkhira
 
They are all your neighbours..Probably the best shot for making a long lasting economic union and free market zone
Free market and india? Are you living under the rock... we have multiple disputes with WTO against India
The neighborhood isn’t a big market for us if you count the nobodies and india will not allow competition from bd in their market. Our efforts are better vested elsewhere
Why is your new friend 'Xi' not attending?
He’s busy with printing the 26billion and other construction projects. Not jobless enough for daddy issues events
 
whole of indian sub continent except indus valley is going to join .
 
Michael Corleone said:
Free market and india? Are you living under the rock... we have multiple disputes with WTO against India
The neighborhood isn’t a big market for us if you count the nobodies and india will not allow competition from bd in their market. Our efforts are better vested elsewhere

He’s busy with printing the 26billion and other construction projects. Not jobless enough for daddy issues events
Big or Small the Union will work..EU accepts smaller countries like Belgium and tiny ones like Luxembourg..All are needed..think of dense advanced power grid lines connecting Nepal, Bhutan and BD in a triangle..all hydro generated from the Himalayan rapids
GHALIB said:
whole of indian sub continent except indus valley is going to join .
20 percent of Indus Valley will still join in :D
 
Big or Small the Union will work..EU accepts smaller countries like Belgium and tiny ones like Luxembourg..All are needed..think of dense advanced power grid lines connecting Nepal, Bhutan and BD in a triangle..all hydro generated from the Himalayan rapids
By trying to exclude Pakistan or China? India will become a vessel state before we THERES a economic union
If you think that this event is useless, then go complain to Sheikh Hasina. Indian govt deals with BD govt, not people on the street.
😂
I’ve no problem lol it seems you’re more triggered about it than me
 
Why is your new friend 'Xi' not attending?
He sent this gift!


China gifts Bangabandhu's bust to Bangladesh
BANGLADESH

TBS Report

15 March, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2021, 07:21 pm

Li Jiming, the Chinese ambassador in Bangladesh, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and handed over the gift to her on Monday

Photo: PID

Chinese President Xi Jinping has gifted a bust of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to Bangladesh.

Li Jiming, the Chinese ambassador in Bangladesh, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Gono Bhaban and handed over the gift to her on Monday.

Bangladesh is celebrating the birth centenary of the Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of its independence.

A 10-day special programme is all set to commence at the national parade ground of the capital city on 17 March, maintaining health protocol.

Five state leaders are supposed to attend the celebration in person. At the same time, a host of local and foreign guests will participate in these programmes.

China gifts Bangabandhu's bust to Bangladesh

Li Jiming, the Chinese ambassador in Bangladesh, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and handed over the gift to her on Monday
costing 2000 dollars . :D
 
Its equivalent of dad saying to son - I dont have time to play with you, take this 10 rupees and have a chocolate instead.
 
By trying to exclude Pakistan or China? India will become a vessel state before we THERES a economic union
LOL there will never be EU type agreement. India is interested in subjugation of its smaller neighbours not friendship.
Best we can get is economic integration with all other neighbouring states except India since they are not keen on fair trade policies.
 
