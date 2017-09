You are definitely not Iraq. They had to be invaded. Not let Americans bomb their citizens without a war. Don't see what's Islamic about taking money to do America's dirty job and then let its armed forces kill PA soldiers and then meekly talk about repercussions. Not to mention Americans drone attacking your citizens. Nothing Islamic about all this.



Current Kashmir scenario, directly backed by the Pakistani establishment by supporting terrorist organisation like LeT ( which is accepted as a terrorist organisation by your higher the nonsense and deeper than cr@p brother) will be crushed like we did in Punjab. Terrorist will be sent to hell. You can change DPs. And radicalise your own youth. Win win for us.

Click to expand...