Top IRGC commander says U.S.' significant defeat is in Afghanistan

Referring to recent developments in the world, the IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmaeil Qaani stressed that the most significant defeat of the United States recently is the defeat in Afghanistan.He indicated that the time has passed for the enemies of Islam to do whatever they want without facing consequences, Tasnim News Agency reported on Friday.Gen. Qaani warned the United States to leave the areas around Iran as soon as possible.In a speech on Thursday marking the first anniversary of the martyrdom of General Abdul Rasul Ostovar, the top commander while commemorating the martyrs, noted that the Americans were cunning, and criminal. They fought in Afghanistan for 20 years, but their most significant defeat in this era was the defeat in Afghanistan.Qaani was referring to the shameful withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan in August.Qaani stated, “Our message to the Americans is that you still have time to get out of the geography around us, otherwise if you do not leave the geography around us, you will face consequences that you will not forget after you escape from Afghanistan.”Earlier, Ayatollah Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, said in a message on the occasion of the Hajj rituals, “This wrong perception led to the humiliation of the United States in Afghanistan, and after the tumultuous arrival of twenty years ago, and the use of weapons, bombs and fire against defenseless and civilian people, and found themselves in a quagmire and withdraw its forces and military equipment from it. Of course, the awake nation of Afghanistan must be vigilant against U.S. intelligence tools and soft war's weapons in its country.”The last U.S. military plane left Kabul airport quietly at midnight on August 30, 2021, ending 20 years of U.S. occupation and war in Afghanistan.The U.S. military left Afghanistan in the middle of the night in a state of humiliation, seeking the approval of the Taliban to withdraw its forces and civilians.