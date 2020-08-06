Top Indian Military And Strategic Brass Review Ladakh Situation

India’s top military and strategic brass on Tuesday reviewed the overall situation in eastern Ladakh amid indications that the latest round of talks between senior military commanders of Indian and Chinese armies on the next phase of disengagement of troops may not have produced encouraging results, people familiar with the developments said. They said India will maintain a high-level of alertness in all the sensitive areas along the Line of Actual Control(LAC), and that the Army has started preparations to maintain its current strength of troops and heavy weaponry in eastern Ladakh during the winter months. With China showing reluctance to disengage its troops from areas like Pangong Tso and Depsang, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Army Chief Gen MM Naravane reviewed various aspects of the three month-old border standoff. A number of other officials were part of the meeting of the China Study Group which also includes Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar. https://www.defenceaviationpost.com...-and-strategic-brass-review-ladakh-situation/ Indian Strategic planners and top brass are in a fix, China has outsmart them in all fields. If IA goes for a long haul it will prove very costly, a small border skirmish is off the table as it will be even more costlier and will go out of control. All India can do now is stay MUM and play for the domestic audience.