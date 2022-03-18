Top India Analysts Dispel "India's Size Illusion"

India is in defense posture due to geography and the Chinese always knew that the Pakistanis are the kingmakers in the region and India can't bypass Pakistan and despite it's size the Chinese also know Pakistan is stronger then India..



If China were to fight India or Pakistan.. They will find the Pakistanis to be a foe 4 times tougher to take on compared to the Indians..



Why do you think the whole region is called after a river in Pakistan because that is the seat of control and power period and the remaining just used to be Pakistani colony for thousands of years.. This was never a fluke