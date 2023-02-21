What's new

Top Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander assassinated in Rawalpindi

India is only taking a page out of success Israel has had - find the sellouts in Pakistan and use them for whatever it needs to do and since Pakistan has many more than Iran has - it should be easy.

Although there is always the 5% chance this is internal bookkeeping to remove any traces for future FATF audits
 
SQ8 said:
India is only taking a page out of success Israel has had - find the sellouts in Pakistan and use them for whatever it needs to do and since Pakistan has many more than Iran has - it should be easy.

Although there is always the 5% chance this is internal bookkeeping to remove any traces for future FATF audits
sir i have tagged you in my thread for deleting a post. kindly will you plz look into it . thanks
 
India is only taking a page out of success Israel has had - find the sellouts in Pakistan and use them for whatever it needs to do and since Pakistan has many more than Iran has - it should be easy.

Although there is always the 5% chance this is internal bookkeeping to remove any traces for future FATF audits
And we wonder why much of JeM switched allegiances to ISKP and ISPP.
 
Reminds me of the late eighties when under Benazir's first tenure, the list of Sikh separatists was shared with Indian authorities, which ended up damaging the Khalistan movement tremendously.

Now colonial sepoys are doing the same, after getting snubbed by their american daddies, they are now looking regionally to get the local hindutva power as their latest sugar daddies.
 
Kashmiri mujahideens freedom fighters are hitting hindu establishment and their remaining personnels all over india so a desperation attempt by their remaining security appratus to avenge Pakistan's assassination of their backed ttp jamaat ul ahrar leadership
 
Kashmiri mujahideens freedom fighters are hitting hindu establishment and their remaining personnels all over india so a desperation attempt by their remaining security appratus to avenge Pakistan's assassination of their backed ttp jamaat ul ahrar leadership
I think Pakistan ought to kill even more Pakistanis to avenge this dastardly killing of a Pakistani by India, which as you say was itself a revenge of Pakistan killing a Pakistani.
 

