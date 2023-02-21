Top Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander assassinated in Rawalpindi

sir i have tagged you in my thread for deleting a post. kindly will you plz look into it . thanksIndia is only taking a page out of success Israel has had - find the sellouts in Pakistan and use them for whatever it needs to do and since Pakistan has many more than Iran has - it should be easy.
Although there is always the 5% chance this is internal bookkeeping to remove any traces for future FATF audits
And we wonder why much of JeM switched allegiances to ISKP and ISPP.India is only taking a page out of success Israel has had - find the sellouts in Pakistan and use them for whatever it needs to do and since Pakistan has many more than Iran has - it should be easy.
Although there is always the 5% chance this is internal bookkeeping to remove any traces for future FATF audits
I think Pakistan ought to kill even more Pakistanis to avenge this dastardly killing of a Pakistani by India, which as you say was itself a revenge of Pakistan killing a Pakistani.Kashmiri mujahideens freedom fighters are hitting hindu establishment and their remaining personnels all over india so a desperation attempt by their remaining security appratus to avenge Pakistan's assassination of their backed ttp jamaat ul ahrar leadership